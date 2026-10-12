Bhad Bhabie Announces She Is Working Toward Her Nursing License

Danielle Bregoli, widely known by her stage name Bhad Bhabie, has announced that she is actively working toward obtaining her nursing license. The 23-year-old content creator shared the news in an X post on Sunday, October 11, 2026, pairing the announcement with selfies of herself wearing black scrubs inside a medical facility bathroom.

“They said I’m rich and bored. I been working on getting my nursing license. I love the med field,” Bhad Bhabie wrote on X. The post quickly drew widespread attention online, sparking an array of reactions from supporters and critics alike as details of her career pivot circulated across social media platforms.

Viral Fame, Personal Struggles, and a Shift to Healthcare

The announcement marks a chapter for Bregoli, who first rose to public prominence at age 13 following an appearance on The Dr. Phil Show alongside her mother, Barbara Ann Bregoli. After a studio audience laughed during her segment, she challenged them with the phrase, “Cash me ousside, how bout dat,” which immediately turned into a viral meme. That internet notoriety propelled her into the music industry under the moniker Bhad Bhabie.

In 2017, she became the youngest female rapper to debut on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart with her debut single, “These Heaux.” She subsequently signed with Atlantic Records and launched her own label, Bhad Music. Over the years, her personal life remained heavily scrutinized by the public, marked by online controversies, accusations regarding weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, and health battles.

Polarized Reactions Across Social Media

Netizens reacted to the nursing announcement with a mix of humor, skepticism, and encouragement. While some users offered mild support and applauded her for pursuing an education away from the public eye, the majority of the online commentary leaned toward skepticism and jokes. One user on X quipped that if the rapper walked into a hospital room as a nurse, they would rather be taken off life support than receive treatment, writing, “I’d rather die than have her as my nurse.”

Other followers connected with her educational aspirations on a personal level. User @Imdatprettybaby wrote on X, “I wish you nothing but success queen! I pray someday I can afford to go back to school also to get my nursing license to take care of my mom’s. Someday.” Another user, @MissMamiKay, praised Bregoli for keeping her plans under wraps, commenting, “Privacy is power what people don’t know they can’t ruin … shit I didn’t even know you was getting your nursing license! Proud of you.”

Amid the commentary, Bregoli herself engaged with supporters in the replies, agreeing with a follower who pointed out that people rarely know what happens behind the scenes of public figures’ lives. When another user joked that a nurse in black scrubs would have patients reacting strongly, the response highlighted the playful tone surrounding part of the discourse.

Unanswered Questions Regarding Her Studies

Despite the viral nature of her announcement, Bregoli has not disclosed specific details regarding her academic path. The artist has yet to reveal where she is studying, what training programs she has completed, or a timeline for when she expects to officially obtain her nursing license.

Photo: soapcentral.com

Born in Boynton Beach, Florida, on March 26, 2003, Bregoli was raised by her mother in a Catholic household after her parents separated when she was an infant. Her father, Ira Peskowitz, works as a deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, and the two experienced long-standing public and legal estrangement before attempted reconciliations. With no further details provided regarding her enrollment or clinical hours, Bregoli has left followers with little more than her stated conviction: simple affection for the medical field.