R. Eric Thomas addresses friends trip dynamic after two pals date

A High School Tradition Collides With Romance

In a column for The Boston Globe, advice columnist R. Eric Thomas tackles a nuanced dilemma from a 29-year-old reader wrestling with how an annual Labor Day tradition shifted when two longtime friends in the group began dating.

Known in the column as “Vacation Couple,” the reader describes a guys-only trip maintained since their senior year of high school, which historically banned significant others to keep the focus entirely on mutual bonding.

Untangling Discomfort From Guilt in Longstanding Friendships

The core tension in the Globe report centers on two male friends entering into a relationship between the previous year and the current one, making them the only coupled individuals in the traditionally single group. While the reader maintains absolute acceptance of his friends, he confesses that the cabin’s dynamic felt undeniably strange this year, a sentiment echoed by several other attendees.

Addressing the reader’s anxiety over whether his internal friction stems from latent homophobia, the columnist suggests that guilt is simply magnifying an ordinary disruption. Even without any rule-breaking—since the dating pair are both members of the original group rather than outside plus-ones—the fundamental energy of a shared house inevitably shifts when a romantic partnership exists under the same roof.

Navigating Change Ahead of Next Year’s Getaway

Rather than letting awkwardness fester into resentment, the column advises the group to treat the evolution proactively ahead of next year’s getaway.

Suggestions range from formally opening the vacation to all significant others to simply letting time smooth out the new normal. The columnist also notes the unpredictable nature of young relationships, observing that shifting romantic statuses could entirely alter the setup by the time the next Labor Day arrives.

Bridging Family Divides After Loss and Past Deceit

The second half of the column shifts focus to a separate reader identified as “Peace Seeking,” an older adult grappling with an estranged family following a late-in-life romance. After spending a decade as a caregiver to his late wife of more than 50 years, the reader began dating a friend four months after his wife’s passing—a companion whose own spouse had died six months prior.

According to the Globe, the ensuing relationship fractured ties with his adult children, who struggled to process the timeline of the new partnership. This familial strain was further compounded by the reader’s history of a gambling problem and past deceit, leaving one child completely estranged while another offers limited support.

Steps Toward Reconciliation

The columnist diagnoses a dual source of conflict: adult children attempting to exert control over a surviving parent’s grieving process, intensified by the lingering weight of historical deceit.

Photo: denverpost.com

To mend the widening gulf before it is too late, the advice column suggests initiating contact through an honest, accountable letter rather than grand plans, offering a simple invitation to lunch as a concrete first step toward reconciliation.