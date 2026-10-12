Katie Zacharia Starts as New White House Press Secretary

Federal agents executed a search warrant on the home of a vocal Donald Trump critic as part of a criminal immigration probe, setting off an immediate collision between federal law enforcement and political dissent, The Daily Telegraph reported.

The Raid and the Investigation

The morning operation targeted the residential property of an outspoken administration adversary. Investigators arrived under the scope of a criminal immigration inquiry, though federal authorities have yet to release a detailed inventory of seized items or specify the exact statutory violations under scrutiny.

President Donald Trump confirmed online that conservative commentator Katie Zacharia will assume the role of White House press secretary, succeeding Karoline Leavitt, the youngest person ever appointed to the role.

Shifts in the West Wing Communications Team

Zacharia steps into the West Wing briefing room following a fast-tracked selection process. Trump announced on Truth Social that Zacharia will begin her term on Columbus Day, with an introductory news conference scheduled for Tuesday morning at 9:30 A.M.

The incoming press secretary brings a background with Truth Social, the Trump Media & Technology Group, and frequent appearances on conservative cable networks. Trump highlighted her unblemished record of support since the early stages of his political campaigns. Leavitt, the departing press secretary, offered public congratulations on social media, assuring her successor of full support during the transition.

Unanswered Questions and Legal Scrutiny

As the criminal immigration probe into the Trump critic continues to develop, federal prosecutors have remained tight-lipped regarding potential indictments or the broader scope of the investigation. Observers are left weighing the timing of the search against the backdrop of high-stakes political appointments in Washington.

Photo: Nine.com.au

Investigators have not disclosed whether additional properties or associates tied to the critic will face similar enforcement actions. The public record lacks explicit confirmation on what triggered the criminal immigration inquiry, leaving key questions unanswered as the new press secretary prepares to take the podium.