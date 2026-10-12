Arsenal Hit by Double Injury Blow in Post-Match Training Session

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta revealed that defenders Piero Hincapie and Martin Zubimendi sustained injuries during a post-match training session following their 2-1 Premier League win against Leeds United, describing the double setback as “far from ideal” ahead of their Champions League fixture against Lille.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Squad Rotation Strain: With Hincapie facing a potentially more serious ankle issue and Zubimendi also sidelined, Arsenal’s bench depth takes a notable hit during a congested European fixture schedule.

With Hincapie facing a potentially more serious ankle issue and Zubimendi also sidelined, Arsenal’s bench depth takes a notable hit during a congested European fixture schedule. Defensive Cover: Fantasy managers should monitor fitness updates closely, as the extended absence of both squad players alters Arteta’s defensive and midfield substitution patterns.

Fantasy managers should monitor fitness updates closely, as the extended absence of both squad players alters Arteta’s defensive and midfield substitution patterns. Betting Markets: Arsenal’s Champions League odds against Lille could see minor shifts depending on late tactical adjustments required to cover the sudden personnel deficit.

Arsenal’s Champions League odds against Lille could see minor shifts depending on late tactical adjustments required to cover the sudden personnel deficit. Tactical Adjustments: Arteta may rely more heavily on his core starting XI to log heavier minutes in upcoming domestic fixtures while recovery timelines are assessed.

The Post-Match Training Incident at Emirates Stadium

According to reports from BBC and Arsenal.com, the incident occurred during a specially arranged session on the pitch at Emirates Stadium. The workout was designed for players who either did not feature or failed to log the full 90 minutes during the club’s 2-1 victory over Leeds United on Saturday.

However, the subsequent training session ended abruptly when he suffered an ankle injury severe enough to require goalkeeper Illan Meslier to carry him off the pitch. Meanwhile, Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi, 27, who remained an unused substitute during the Premier League clash, also sustained an ankle issue during the same workout.

Addressing the media ahead of Tuesday’s European encounter, Arteta defended the decision to hold the session, noting that it had been standard protocol for seven years. “We had a training session planned after the match for everyone that didn’t get enough minutes, and in two unfortunate actions we lost two players,” Arteta stated, as highlighted by BBC. When questioned about prevention, the Arsenal manager offered a blunt assessment: “Never train and they don’t get injured. The consequence of that is when you ask them to play they have no rhythm and no impact in the game.”

Assessment Timelines and Squad Depth Impact

As reported by The Independent, both players missed the Monday morning training session at the Sobha Realty Training Centre and will undergo further scans to determine the exact extent of their injuries and recovery timelines. Arteta confirmed that Hincapie’s injury appears “a little bit more serious,” while the club awaits definitive timeframes from medical staff.

Photo: Arsenal.com

Player Age Primary Position Status / Injury Detail Piero Hincapie 24 Defender Ankle injury (more serious, carried off) Martin Zubimendi 27 Midfielder Ankle injury (undergoing scans)

The timing compounds roster management challenges for Arsenal, who are navigating both domestic and continental commitments. Both Hincapie and Zubimendi have primarily contributed from the bench in the Premier League this term—making three and five substitute appearances respectively—though Hincapie earned a start in the Champions League victory over Napoli.

Saliba Nears Return Amid Defensive Concerns

In contrast to the sudden losses of Hincapie and Zubimendi, Arsenal received more encouraging news regarding central defender William Saliba. According to Arsenal.com, the French international has spent over a week back on the grass doing individual training as he builds match fitness following a back injury sustained at the World Cup.

Photo: BBC

Arteta emphasized the need for cautious load management regarding Saliba’s reintegration. “He’s building now his capacity to good standards, and let’s see in the next few weeks if we can start to introduce him to the team,” Arteta explained. The club expects Saliba’s return to take a matter of weeks, though a precise timeline relative to the November international break remains contingent on his biological healing process.

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