David González confronts journalist in press conference after Medellín defeat

América de Cali manager David González engaged in a tense verbal confrontation with a journalist during a post-match press conference following his side’s 2-1 defeat to Independiente Medellín at the Pascual Guerrero stadium on October 11, 2026, rejecting the premise that the match represented a squandered opportunity to reconcile with the club’s supporters.

The Post-Match Clash in the Press Room

The post-match briefing following Sunday’s fixture took an unexpected turn when a reporter opened his questioning by stating that América had wasted an opportunity to reconcile with a crowd of over 30,000 fans. González immediately interrupted the line of questioning. The style of the question should be changed, man, because you start your question with the fact that we missed an opportunity to reconcile with the fanbase. Okay, that’s your thought. The problem is that you have the ability to influence a lot of people. I hope to also have the ability to influence a lot of people, the manager stated, as reported by El País.

The coach pushed back against the notion that stadium attendance serves as an accurate gauge of the relationship between the squad and the supporters. The fact that the stadium fills up or doesn’t fill up does not mean that there is or isn’t a reconciliation, or that there is or isn’t a fight, González added. He emphasized that the team entered the fixture focused on delivering an entertaining spectacle rather than carrying the psychological burden of a fractured relationship with the stands.

Tactical Breakdown of the Medellín Defeat

On the pitch, América started brightly when Quiñones opened the scoring in the 8th minute. However, the game turned on its tactical axis just before halftime. Dany Rosero picked up a second yellow card in the 45+2 minute, reducing the hosts to ten men for the entirety of the second half. Independiente Medellín capitalized on the numerical advantage, with Escorcia leveling the score in the 24th minute before Lucumí headed home the winner in the 84th minute.

Match Detail América de Cali Independiente Medellín Goals Scored 1 (Quiñones 8′) 2 (Escorcia 24′, Lucumí 84′) Red Cards 1 (Dany Rosero 45+2′) 0 Key Incidents Penalty missed/anulled by VAR Late winner secured

González offered an unsparing assessment of his side’s performance during his post-game remarks. We lose the match because we played a bad first half, because unfortunately with ten men we couldn’t maintain it, although we did it much better in the second half, he admitted. Despite playing down a man, América mounted pressure in the second period, which included a penalty kick that was ultimately overturned by the VAR review.

Defending the Season Trajectory

Refusing to let the narrative of a fractured club culture stand unchallenged, González pointed to the broader context of América de Cali’s campaign in the league championship. We have done everything: we are leaders, we have played well, we have thundered in matches. For whatever reason, the Pascual hadn’t been able to be in a nice setting like it was today, he noted.