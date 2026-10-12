Ines de Ramon Shines in Sheer Sage Green Dress with Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt barátnője, Ines de Ramon egy áttetsző, földig érő zsályazöld csipkeruhában lépett fel a vörös szőnyegre Brad Pitt oldalán, aki klasszikus fekete szmokingot viselt.

The Bottom Line

Ines de Ramon wore a floor-length, semi-sheer sage-green lace gown, combining modern transparency with classic elegance.

Brad Pitt accompanied her in a traditional black tuxedo, matching the evening’s formal dress code.

Amal Clooney also drew attention at the same event in an artisanal gold Gucci dress adorned with sequins and glass-bead fringe.

The Sage-Green Lace Gown and Black Tuxedo Pairing

Ines de Ramon selected a sophisticated, semi-sheer lace gown featuring a muted sage-green hue for the high-profile outing. According to glamour.hu, the design merged bold transparency with classic tailoring, reflecting prominent red carpet trends favoring tactile, sheer fabrics and earthy, muted tones highlighted by industry trend reports such as WWD.

Brad Pitt maintained a traditional Hollywood silhouette by opting for a classic black tuxedo. The clean, dark tailoring of his ensemble provided a sharp contrast against the soft, light-colored textures of de Ramon’s attire.

Amal Clooney’s Gold Gucci Creation

The evening also featured notable appearances by other prominent figures, including Amal Clooney. Clooney arrived in a custom gold Gucci gown that incorporated an off-the-shoulder neckline covered in dense, shimmering metallic sequins. Below the waist, the dress transitioned into fine glass-bead fringe that moved dynamically with each step on the red carpet.

Attendee Attire Description Key Designer Elements Ines de Ramon Sage-green lace gown Semi-sheer fabric, floor-length silhouette, spiderweb-like lace texture Brad Pitt Classic black tuxedo Traditional tailoring, formal evening wear contrast Amal Clooney Gold Gucci dress Off-the-shoulder neckline, gold sequins, glass-bead fringe

Accessories and Finishing Details

Amal Clooney completed her haute couture look with a jewel-encrusted evening clutch, gold-toned metallic high heels, and statement earrings, while her dark brown hair fell in soft, classic waves. The styling underscored the evening’s adherence to polished, high-end formal aesthetics alongside the lighter, natural tones displayed by de Ramon.