Researchers analyze DNA of 194-year-old tortoise Jonathan

Jonathan the Tortoise Bares His DNA on St. Helena

“The nature has already resolved the enigma of ageing in a remarkable way, and the genome of Jonathan provides a model of cellular resilience,” Dr. Stephen Clark said, according to the research findings published in Science Advances. Jonathan, an Aldabra giant tortoise living on the British Atlantic territory of St. Helena, has reached an estimated age of 194 years, making him the oldest known land animal. A team of twenty-two researchers analyzed his genome using a buccal swab rather than a blood sample, identifying 287 variants on genes linked to aging, DNA repair, inflammation, insulin regulation, and tumor suppression.

Cellular Mechanics of a 194-Year-Old Reptile

The tortoise hatched around 1832 in the Seychelles before arriving on St. Helena in 1882 as a diplomatic gift, living through the terms of thirty-one governors. Stephen Clark, scientific director of the organization Kallel, explained that the species typically averages an age of about 80 years with a maximum lifespan near 96 years. Jonathan has thus lived nearly double that maximum expected span. His methylation profile resembles older tortoises, but genes connected to mitochondrial function matched those of much younger animals.

Genetic Stability Against the Ravages of Time

Researchers identified 287 genetic variants that help the reptile evade the usual wear of aging. Dr. Justin Gerlach of the University of Cambridge stated that genetic regulators involved in energy production and DNA repair remained remarkably stable over nearly two centuries. Low entropy regions in Jonathan’s methylome stayed organized around promoters for mitochondrial electron transport chain genes and RNA metabolism, preventing the usual cellular disorganization seen in older organisms.

Photo: Pourquoi Docteur

Environmental Factors and Future Medical Research

While genetics play a central role, daily living conditions also contribute to his survival. Jonathan resides within the protected grounds of Plantation House, eating grass and receiving hand-feeding from a dedicated team of veterinarians and caretakers. The Kallel foundation aims to translate these evolutionary findings into practical medical treatments, targeting chronic age-related human illnesses.

Photo: Slate.fr

Comparative Genomics and Research Limits

The research team compared Jonathan’s epigenome to that of four other tortoises from the Seychelles, ranging from a 5-year-old juvenile to adults over 90 years old. Researchers noted that the study features a small sample size focused on a single exceptional individual, meaning the findings point to promising biological avenues rather than a definitive recipe for longevity.