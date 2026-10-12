Apple Watch Ultra 4 vs Apple Watch Ultra 1: Differences Explained

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 arrives four years after the 2022 original, introducing a 3,000-nit LTPO3 display, an S11 processor with 64GB of storage, and a $799 starting price. For owners of the first-generation hardware, the decision to upgrade hinges on whether dropped software support and battery degradation outweigh the utility of new health sensors and satellite features.

Hardware Evolution From the S8 Chip to the S11 Architecture

Four years of silicon progression separate the first-generation hardware from the current release. The original device operated on an S8 dual-core system in package alongside a W3 wireless chip and a first-generation Ultra Wideband chip, backed by 32GB of storage and 1GB of RAM. The Ultra 4 shifts to the S11 chip, incorporating a 4-core Neural Engine, a Secure Exclave for isolated audio processing, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

Both models maintain a 49mm titanium chassis, an Action button, a physical siren, dual-frequency GPS, and recreational dive capabilities down to 40 meters. However, the new generation adds a black titanium finish alongside the traditional natural titanium option. The case weight shifts slightly from 61.3 grams on the original to 63.0 grams for the natural titanium Ultra 4 and 63.1 grams for the black variant.

Display metrics mark a clear divergence. While the 2022 edition maxed out at 2,000 nits across an LTPO2 OLED panel running a once-per-minute always-on update, the Ultra 4 reaches 3,000 nits with a 1-nit minimum brightness. Its wide-angle LTPO3 OLED screen features a 1Hz always-on refresh rate and a 422 by 514 pixel array spanning 1,245 square millimeters—roughly 5% larger than its predecessor, achieved by narrowing the display borders.

Battery Life Extensions and Workout Tracking Longevity

Power management remains a primary separator for endurance athletes and outdoor adventurers. Apple rates the original hardware at up to 36 hours of normal use, dropping to 18 hours on LTE, with a Low Power Mode ceiling of 72 hours. The Ultra 4 extends normal operation to 50 hours, pushes Low Power Mode to 84 hours, and reaches up to 85 to 90 hours with minimal activity.

Workout metrics scale accordingly. Standard outdoor workout tracking jumps from 12 hours on the first-generation model to 18 hours on the Ultra 4 with full GPS and heart-rate monitoring. Extended workout modes push that ceiling further, offering 25 hours in Extended Workout mode and up to 45 hours in Max Extended Workout mode by pulsing GPS readings every second for endurance events. Charging speeds also improve: the Ultra 4 reaches 80% capacity in about 45 minutes, requiring only 15 minutes of charging to supply up to 18 hours of normal use or five minutes for 10 hours of sleep tracking.

Health Sensing Systems and Clinical-Grade Notifications

Sensor configurations expand significantly past the baseline hardware. While both generations feature an electrical heart sensor, a third-generation optical sensor, a temperature sensor, and a depth gauge, the newer model introduces a comprehensive Health Sensing System.

Photo: geeky-gadgets.com

Software Incompatibility Deadlines and the watchOS 27 Cutoff

Software obsolescence acts as an immediate forcing function for early adopters. Apple’s watchOS 27 compatibility list drops support for the original Ultra, capping its software life at watchOS 26.

For users whose legacy batteries still cover daily routines, the original watch continues to process notifications, standard activity tracking, and navigation without issue.

Specification Apple Watch Ultra (2022) Apple Watch Ultra 4 (2026) Launch Price $799 $799 Processor S8 SiP (Dual-core) S11 SiP (Dual-core, 4-core Neural Engine) RAM & Storage 1GB RAM / 32GB Storage 4GB RAM / 64GB Storage Peak Brightness 2,000 nits 3,000 nits (1-nit minimum) Normal Battery Life Up to 36 hours Up to 50 hours Cellular LTE and UMTS 5G and LTE Max watchOS Support watchOS 26 watchOS 27 and later