An advanced artificial intelligence system developed by OpenAI solved the Navier-Stokes equations in under four days during early September, sending shockwaves through the mathematical community and prompting prominent researchers to question the future role of human intellect in scientific discovery.

The breakthrough centered on equations initially finalized in 1845. Generations of human mathematicians wrestled with the complex problem before the OpenAI model successfully navigated the challenge in less than four days. While leading AI systems earlier in the year managed to disprove several renowned mathematical theories, researchers viewed this recent feat as a seismic event for the discipline.

Terence Tao and Leading Mathematicians Debate Existential Crisis in the Field

The rapid progression of automated reasoning left elite researchers grappling with professional uncertainty. Terence Tao, who received the Fields Medal in 2006, spoke candidly about the shifting landscape.

“I have been deeply disturbed by an existential crisis in my field.” Terence Tao

The anxiety extends across academic institutions. Today, the technology constructs long chains of logical arguments without veering off course or producing delirious theories.

Dispute Over Prior Research and Human Contribution

Despite the speed of the machine-driven solution, academic observers emphasize that the OpenAI software did not work in a vacuum. Spanish researchers Tristan Buckmaster and Levent Alikhanov state they stood on the verge of solving the problem themselves prior to the company's announcement, questioning whether their work encountered intellectual property theft—an allegation the California-based startup denies.

Other experts highlight the distinction between verification and conceptual leaps.

Fields Medalists Issue Collective Warning on Automated Research

The broader scientific implications drew an official response when 25 Fields Medal recipients issued a joint warning regarding a potential destructive impact on mathematical research. Writing on Mastodon, Tao urged the academic community to harness the technology in service of researchers rather than attempting a mutual replacement.

Photo: dbmena.com

While the machine accomplished its target, Tao noted that the underlying lessons, new horizons, and collaborative frameworks remain strictly human domains. Auffinger echoed that sentiment, emphasizing that human mathematicians retain a vital purpose because the discipline requires formulating questions that genuinely benefit society rather than merely navigating from point A to point B.