S&P 500 is little changed to start the week; Micron leads tech lower: Live updates

U.S. stock futures traded flat early Monday as strong earnings expectations and tech sector enthusiasm offset ongoing oil market volatility. Investors are balancing robust corporate profit forecasts against rising crude prices following a geopolitical ceasefire announcement and preparing for key consumer inflation data and upcoming Wall Street bank reports.

Stock Futures Hold Steady as Third-Quarter Earnings Season Begins

Futures tracking the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow Jones Industrial Average hovered near unchanged on Monday morning, with major indexes testing record highs following a winning week on Wall Street. Stocktwits retail sentiment for major exchange-traded funds tracking these indices shifted to bullish as market participants prepared for the official start of the third-quarter earnings reporting cycle. European shares also rose on Monday as investors looked past energy market fluctuations and focused on incoming economic data. S&P 500 futures added 0.05%, though Nasdaq contracts eased 0.15%, while Dow Jones futures moved toward 52,000 points on Monday morning and Nasdaq futures headed toward 32,000.

Brokers across major economies signaled supportive buy recommendations ahead of the quarterly disclosures as companies sustained earnings growth despite elevated borrowing costs. FactSet’s John Butters noted that the broader index is on track to post 29.6% earnings growth, marking the fourth straight quarter above 25% thanks to the buildout of AI data centers.

Major financial institutions are set to kick off reporting on Tuesday, October 13, with JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo releasing their figures.

Energy Ceasefire Announcement and Middle East Pressures

Crude prices saw sharp movements after President Donald Trump announced an immediate energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine over the weekend, following his announcement of a deal for Russia to supply approximately 4.8 million tons of diesel and proposing increasing Russian diesel exports during European trading hours. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Moscow had already violated the agreement. West Texas Intermediate futures advanced 2% to trade around $93 per barrel, while Brent crude rose to around two-week highs after initially falling, and was last up 1.3% at $106 a barrel, with U.S. crude futures also climbing more than 1%.

In addition to the Eastern European developments, energy markets reacted to heightened tensions in the Middle East following a Houthi drone or missile strike on Riyadh’s international airport over the weekend. Bruce Kasman, head of global economics at JPMorgan, noted that shipping costs have soared and product prices remain elevated.

Oil prices remain higher than we had assumed as shipping costs have soared and product prices are even higher.

Micron Declines on Chinese Competition as Salesforce Lifts the Dow

Individual stock movements drove divergences among major U.S. market averages. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.3%, weighed down by a 4% drop in Micron Technology shares as investors evaluated increasing competition from China’s CXMT, which reported notable progress on a new chip structure. Other artificial intelligence infrastructure stocks also experienced choppy trading, with Micron, AMD, and Marvell slipping roughly 2% each.

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Conversely, the Dow Jones Industrial Average outperformed the other major indices, rising 222 points or 0.4% with a boost from a 2% gain in Salesforce shares after receiving a double upgrade at Bank of America. Other software application companies saw strong premarket interest, with Meta adding 2% and Salesforce rising 4%. Visa advanced 2.76% (or $10.35) to reach $385.45, while Cisco Systems closed at $118.37 following a 3.03% increase that added $3.48.

Brian Leonard, portfolio manager of Keeley Gabelli Small Cap Dividend Fund, suggested that investors have narrowed their focus to whether companies can withstand current challenges, pass along costs, and continue to grow margins to ensure the future is better than the recent past.

Inflation Reports and Federal Reserve Outlook Ahead

Market participants are closely monitoring upcoming economic indicators to gauge the trajectory of monetary policy. September’s consumer price index (CPI), slated for publication on Wednesday, October 14, is anticipated to climb by a robust 0.6%—pushing the annual rate to 3.7%—while the core index is projected to show milder increases of 0.2% monthly and 2.5% yearly, with the producer price index (PPI) following as another crucial inflation measure on Thursday, October 15. Due to Columbus Day, U.S. Treasury trading was suspended on Monday, leaving market participants to digest global developments ahead of the Federal Reserve policy gathering scheduled for October 27–28, alongside an address by Fed Chair Kevin Warsh on Thursday during the 2026 Annual Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group.

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Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial, noted the ongoing macro friction between different segments of the economy following the recent employment figures.

Marco Vailati, head of research and investment at Cassa Lombarda, added that market sentiment remains resilient despite lingering inflationary headwinds.