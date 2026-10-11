Stock futures show little movement as Wall Street prepares for bank earnings

Stock futures showed little movement on Sunday night following a positive week for major U.S. market averages, as investors prepared for third-quarter earnings reports from major financial institutions and upcoming inflation data. Futures tied to the S&P 500 climbed 0.12%, while Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.24% and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures increased by 28 points, or 0.05%.

The Bottom Line

Earnings Kickoff: Major Wall Street institutions including JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and Citigroup begin reporting third-quarter results this week.

Major Wall Street institutions including JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and Citigroup begin reporting third-quarter results this week. Trading Revenue Projections: Analyst forecasts peg combined equity-trading revenue for the five largest U.S. banks at nearly $19 billion.

Analyst forecasts peg combined equity-trading revenue for the five largest U.S. banks at nearly $19 billion. Macroeconomic Pressures: Investors are balancing strong tech-sector performance against rising Treasury yields, which breached 2002 levels, and higher oil prices.

Financial Sector Earnings Schedule and Revenue Projections

The reporting season ramps up in earnest as six major U.S. banks release their third-quarter figures across two days. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), Citigroup (NYSE: C), and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) are scheduled to report on Tuesday, Oct. 13, followed by Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) and Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Equity-trading desks are positioned for a strong showing. Forecasters estimate nearly $19 billion in combined equity revenue across the top five U.S. banks. Analysts project Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) will lead equity-trading revenue at $5.1 billion, with Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) expected at $4.9 billion and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) at $4.5 billion.

Financial Institution Reporting Date Projected Equity Trading Revenue Goldman Sachs Tuesday, Oct. 13 $5.1 billion Morgan Stanley Wednesday, Oct. 14 $4.9 billion JPMorgan Chase Tuesday, Oct. 13 $4.5 billion Bank of America Wednesday, Oct. 14 $2.6 billion

While equity trading remains resilient, fixed-income divisions face headwinds from elevated interest rates. Fixed-income trading across the five major banks is projected to bring in slightly above $19 billion, down from more than $21 billion in the prior quarter, marking the weakest quarter for that segment this year.

Treasury Yields and Broader Economic Headwinds

Financial institutions are navigating an environment defined by multi-year highs in government bond yields. The 30-year Treasury yield reached approximately 5.73% on Oct. 8, hitting its highest level since June 2002 before retreating slightly after a strong bond auction. These elevated yields present a complex set of operating conditions for banks.

Photo: TOKENPOST

Higher yields can expand lending profitability by allowing institutions to charge more for loans, but they simultaneously raise funding costs and suppress demand for credit. Analysts will examine whether net interest margins can withstand increased competition for customer deposits.

“Trading should come down sharply from 2Q without giving back the improvement in the franchise,” said Citizens analyst Devin Ryan.

Beyond domestic monetary policy, market participants are monitoring geopolitical developments. Brent crude futures last traded above $104 a barrel.

Market Sentiment and Inflation Data Releases

Despite macroeconomic crosscurrents, major equity indices concluded a productive week. The Dow and the S&P 500 each posted their second positive week in three, while the Nasdaq Composite netted its fourth straight week of gains, as a rally in tech stocks helped investors shrug off higher oil prices and yields.

Photo: FXEmpire

Investors look to the upcoming consumer and producer price indexes, scheduled for release on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, to gauge the trajectory of inflation. These data points, combined with executive commentary during bank earnings calls, will determine whether equity markets can sustain their recent momentum.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.