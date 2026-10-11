Autotaxin Inhibition Reduces Fibrosis in Glaucomatous Lamina Cribrosa Cells

Autotaxin, an enzyme that generates lysophosphatidic acid (LPA), is significantly overexpressed in lamina cribrosa cells from glaucoma patients compared to normal controls. Findings demonstrate that inhibiting autotaxin reduces cell proliferation and extracellular matrix production, identifying a potential new therapeutic target for fibrotic changes in the optic nerve head.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

What was discovered: Glaucoma patients show abnormally high levels of an enzyme called autotaxin and its signaling receptor in the optic nerve’s lamina cribrosa cells, which drives scarring or fibrosis.

Glaucoma patients show abnormally high levels of an enzyme called autotaxin and its signaling receptor in the optic nerve’s lamina cribrosa cells, which drives scarring or fibrosis. How it works: Autotaxin produces a lipid molecule called lysophosphatidic acid (LPA), triggering excessive cell growth and structural protein production.

Autotaxin produces a lipid molecule called lysophosphatidic acid (LPA), triggering excessive cell growth and structural protein production. Future treatment implications: Using a targeted drug inhibitor (such as S32826) to block autotaxin successfully lowers abnormal cell growth and extracellular matrix gene expression in laboratory cultures, suggesting a pathway for future anti-fibrotic glaucoma therapies.

Cellular Mechanisms of Fibrosis in Glaucoma Patient Donors

Glaucoma is characterized by progressive optic neuropathy linked to elevated intraocular pressure and structural damage at the optic nerve head. Researchers investigated whether lysophosphatidic acid (LPA) and the enzyme responsible for its production, autotaxin, drive fibrotic pathways within the lamina cribrosa (LC). Using cultured LC cells sourced from glaucoma patient donors (GLC) and normal controls (NLC), the team measured expression levels through real-time quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR), western blotting, and immunofluorescence.

The analysis revealed a marked molecular divergence between glaucomatous and healthy tissues. GLC cells exhibited significantly increased autotaxin messenger RNA expression at 3.84 ± 1.71 fold (p < 0.05) and protein expression at 1.54 ± 0.41 fold (p < 0.05) relative to normal controls. Furthermore, the LPA receptor subtype LPA3 showed significant overexpression, registering a 2.73 ± 0.23 fold increase (p < 0.001) in glaucomatous cells.

Cellular Marker Measured Change in GLC vs. NLC Statistical Significance Autotaxin mRNA Expression 3.84 ± 1.71 fold increase p < 0.05 Autotaxin Protein Expression 1.54 ± 0.41 fold increase p < 0.05 LPA Receptor (LPA3) Overexpression 2.73 ± 0.23 fold increase p < 0.001 COL1A Gene Expression (post-inhibitor) 0.51 ± 0.06 reduction p < 0.05 FN1 Gene Expression (post-inhibitor) 0.64 ± 0.12 reduction p < 0.05

Pharmacological Inhibition via Autotaxin Inhibitor S32826

To evaluate whether interrupting this enzymatic pathway could halt fibrotic progression, researchers treated GLC cells with the autotaxin inhibitor S32826. The intervention yielded measurable reductions in multiple pathogenic markers. Treatment suppressed overall autotaxin activity within the cell media, slowed down abnormal cell proliferation, and diminished the transcription of key extracellular matrix genes.

Specifically, expression of the extracellular matrix genes COL1A dropped to 0.51 ± 0.06 (p < 0.05), and FN1 decreased to 0.64 ± 0.12 (p < 0.05). These quantitative outcomes point directly to autotaxin inhibition as a viable mechanism to mitigate the accumulation of fibrotic tissue within the lamina cribrosa, offering a biological rationale for developing specialized pharmaceutical interventions aimed at preserving optic nerve integrity.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

They are not approved clinical treatments for human patients. Individuals diagnosed with glaucoma must continue adhering strictly to their prescribed intraocular pressure-lowering regimens.