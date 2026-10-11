10-Man Southampton Beat Portsmouth for First Home Derby Win in 22 Years

“It means everything. We had to dig deep, probably a lot deeper than we thought before the game and credit to the boys because they deserved that,” Tonda Eckert said, as Southampton beat Portsmouth 1-0 at St Mary’s Stadium on October 11, 2026. James Bree scored the game’s only goal in the first half to secure Southampton’s first home league win in the South Coast derby in 22 years, despite playing the entire second half with 10 men.

Derby Breakthrough and Red Card Drama

Portsmouth initially looked the more industrious team in the 35th league meeting in history between the rivals, but Southampton broke the deadlock after 20 minutes. Finn Azaz delivered a long ball that found Bree, who slipped away from Jayden Meghoma, took one touch to control and another to guide it past Nico Schmid. Southampton suffered a blow just before halftime when boyhood Saints fan Cameron Bragg picked up a second yellow card for a needless pull on Ebou Adams.

Photo: The Guardian

Eckert praised his players for handling the dismissal, noting, If you go a man down there’s not so much you can do as a manager outside of trying to give a structure that helps. It’s the players that dig out games like this. The clean sheet capped a positive week for Eckert, who learned he faces a six-week suspended ban and a £28,000 fine for the Championship Spygate scandal.

Managerial Reaction and Post-Match Disruption

Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho expressed frustration after his side failed to capitalise on their numerical advantage against the 10-man hosts, registering 10 second-half shots with zero on target. Today, it was a different game after the red card, but for the amount of pressure we had in the second half, the amount of opportunities we had, to not put the ball in the back of the net… we’re devastated, Mousinho said.

Photo: Daily Echo

Outside the stadium, riot police and officers on horseback dispersed crowds on Melbourne Street and Marine Parade after opposing fans taunted each other, ripped down segregation fences, and attempted to clash. Assistant chief constable Simon Dodds stated that despite a minority causing disruption that delayed away coaches, nearly 30,000 fans safely travelled to and from the fixture, and an investigation into the post-match disorder is underway.