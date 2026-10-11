Legia Defeats Wisła Kraków 2-0 Amid Refereeing Controversy

Legia Warszawa secured a 2:0 victory against Wisła Kraków in the 10th round of the Ekstraklasa, thanks to goals from Łukasz Zjawiński and Rafał Adamski. However, the fixture was heavily overshadowed by controversial refereeing decisions by Sylwestrzak, notably a denied penalty claim for Wisła and a disputed throw-in leading directly to Legia’s opening goal.

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Disciplinary Watch: Wisła Kraków picked up multiple yellow cards (Duda, Uryga, Rodado, Grujcić), raising suspension risks for upcoming fixtures.

Controversial Decisions Mar Legia’s Opening Goal

The fixture’s turning point arrived amidst intense officiating controversy. Referee Sylwestrzak first waved away furious penalty appeals from Wisła Kraków after Julius Ertlthaler was challenged inside the box by Bartosz Kapustka. Replays and pundit reactions later amplified the outrage across Polish football media.

Moments after the unpunished penalty incident, Legia capitalized on a disputed throw-in. Rafał Augustyniak launched the ball from the sideline into the penalty area, where a weak defensive header fell straight to Łukasz Zjawiński. The striker drove an unstoppable volley into the bottom left corner in the 18th minute, breaking the deadlock. Earlier in the first half, Mateusz Szczepaniak delivered a pass from the right to Rafał Adamski in the 35th minute, whose shot went straight to Marcel Łubik, before Adamski set up Damian Szymański for a long-range effort collected safely by the Wisła goalkeeper. Marko Bozić also tested Hindrich with a long-range strike prior to the interval.

Pundit Outrage Over VAR Silence

The officiating performance drew sharp criticism from across the sports media landscape. Legia was ultimately the better side, yet the refereeing mistakes could not be ignored. Widespread condemnation followed, with Onet journalist Grzegorz Saj labeling the sequence a “circus,” while Eleven Sports’ Marcin Borzęczki pointed to a broader, alarming trend of officiating errors across the league. Referee Arkadiusz Kamil Wójcik questioned the decision to play on without a foul, while Jakub Seweryn noted that Sylwestrzak whistled constantly from the start but ignored the heavy challenge in the penalty area. Michal Zachodny of TVP Sport remarked on the lack of VAR intervention, and Mateusz Rokuszewski asked if the player was tripped. Paweł Klama stated that the referees would not face any consequences for altering the course and result of the match and highlighted the throw-in incident. Konrad Marzec of “Super Express” questioned how the challenge was not a penalty for Wisła, Jakub Kłyszejko of TVP Sport evaluated that the video assistant refereeing appeared to be turned off during the round, and Przemysław Michalak asked if one could curse.

Photo: Legia.Net

TVP Sport analysts expressed bewilderment that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system failed to intervene on the clear challenge against Ertlthaler. Pundits questioned how a potential penalty could go unpunished after standard review protocols, plunging the credibility of the weekend’s officiating into sharp focus.

Statistic / Metric Legia Warszawa Wisła Kraków Goals Scored 2 0 Goalscorers Ł. Zjawiński (18′), R. Adamski (70′) None Yellow Cards M. Szczepaniak K. Duda, A. Uryga, A. Rodado, D. Grujcić Final Result Win (2:0) Loss (0:2)

Off-Pitch Protest and Tactical Control

Roughly 1,500 Wisła Kraków fans made the trip to Warsaw despite the visitor section being closed by Legia until the end of 2026 due to infrastructure and security updates. Supporters gathered in Park Traugutta near the stadium of Polonia Warszawa, projecting the match onto a makeshift screen. The visiting fans arrived via special trains, left Dworca Gdańskiego, and watched the match surrounded by police vehicles and officers before returning to Kraków disappointed by the 0:2 defeat.

Tactically, Legia controlled the second half under Marek Papszun, blunting Wisła’s attempts to equalize through structured defensive blocks, which included Angel Rodado heading a cross from the right wide in the 61st minute and Marko Bozić shooting from distance before Hindrich intervened securely.

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