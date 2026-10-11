Tobey Maguire Officiates Ex-Wife Jennifer Meyer’s Hawaii Wedding to Geoff Ogunlesi

Tobey Maguire officiated the Hawaiian wedding of his ex-wife Jennifer Meyer and music executive Geoff Ogunlesi at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai. The ceremony brought together Hollywood figures and family members just weeks after Maguire and Meyer legally finalized their divorce following a decade-long separation.

The star-studded guest list in Hawaii featured Leonardo DiCaprio and his partner Vittoria Ceretti, alongside Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, Courteney Cox, Kate Hudson, and Rachel Zoe. Meyer walked down the aisle in a strapless white wedding gown paired with a long veil, while Ogunlesi wore a black tuxedo and bowtie.

The Four Seasons Resort Lanai Ceremony and Celebrity Guest Roster

The outdoor celebration at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai on Saturday, October 10, placed Meyer’s former husband at the center of the proceedings. Maguire presided over the ceremony as an officiant. Additional guests spotted at the lavish destination event included musician Danny Fujikawa and celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos coordinated in black, with the Amazon founder wearing a tuxedo and Lauren choosing a strapless dress. Courteney Cox was pictured greeting the bride as high-profile attendees gathered to celebrate the union.

The wedding party also included the couple’s children and family members.

Divorce Finalized Weeks Before the Hawaii Nuptials

The marriage comes shortly after Maguire and Meyer legally restored their status as single persons on September 21, nearly ten years after they separated in 2016. The former couple married in September 2007 after meeting in 2003 on the set of Seabiscuit .

Photo: The Times of India

Court documents filed in Los Angeles show that the exes bifurcated their marital status, leaving broader financial and settlement terms to be resolved through a private judge. Meyer originally filed for divorce in October 2020, and Maguire submitted his response in July 2025.

Co-Parenting and Friendship After the Split

Despite the long legal timeline, the former couple maintained an exceptionally close relationship focused on raising their children. Meyer has frequently spoken about their arrangement, describing Maguire as an essential part of her extended family and noting that Ogunlesi shares a warm relationship with him. When Jennifer Meyer and Tobey Maguire broke up after nine years of marriage, the jewelry designer looked to Gwyneth Paltrow for guidance and inspiration, drawing on the concept of conscious uncoupling. Though she acknowledged that the ongoing effort is demanding, she emphasized that the former partners remain close and coparent harmoniously, ensuring that their children stay their absolute priority.

Photo: Chosunbiz

Tobey is the best dad and an ex-husband. Geoff loves him, and he loves Geoff. And so everything just works. Jennifer Meyer, jewelry designer

Ogunlesi, 34, is the founder and CEO of The Ogunlesi Group and the son of Nigerian billionaire investment banker Adebayo Ogunlesi. The couple began dating in 2023, announced their engagement in August 2024, and expanded their family earlier this year.