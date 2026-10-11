Timekettle Brings Babel OS 3.0 Translation to $129 LiveTalk Open-Ear Earbuds

Timekettle has introduced LiveTalk, a $129 pair of open-ear AI interpreter earbuds powered by Babel OS 3.0. Available in three colors, the lightweight device features real-time translation across 54 languages and 108 accents, alongside 25 downloadable offline language pairs for travel, study, and daily communication.

Shenzhen-based Timekettle is expanding its translation platform into a more accessible personal audio product designed for all-day wear. Weighing 6.9 grams per earbud, LiveTalk utilizes an open-ear, air-conduction, ear-hook format that blends everyday music playback with real-time interpretation. According to the company, the launch aims to make real-time translation a natural part of daily routines rather than a tool reserved only for specific moments.

Babel OS 3.0 and Audio Performance

At the core of the new hardware is Babel OS 3.0, which selects appropriate translation engines based on conversation and connection conditions. An AI Refine processing layer helps improve phrasing and maintain consistency across exchanges, while a meeting assistant generates bilingual transcripts and organized summaries. For voice input, LiveTalk relies on a dual-microphone setup rather than the bone-conduction voice sensing seen in Timekettle’s W4 family.

Each earbud is equipped with an 11mm dynamic driver featuring a titanium diaphragm and a high-damping polyurethane surround. Users can fine-tune sound through the Timekettle App, which offers six preset equalization options alongside customizable EQ. When translation is active, the system automatically shifts to a dedicated profile that emphasizes speech intelligibility and cuts down low-frequency interference.

Battery Life and Software Integration

Timekettle specifies more than four hours of continuous translation or up to eight hours of music playback per charge. The charging case extends total music playback to 35 hours, and a quick 10-minute charge delivers up to 2.5 hours of additional use. Live Listening features provide translated text on the connected phone alongside AI-generated summaries, while call and multimedia modes support simultaneous Bluetooth connections to both a smartphone and a computer.

“The better translation technology becomes, the less people should have to think about translation,” says Leal Tian, Founder and CEO of Timekettle. “Our goal has always been to reduce the friction language creates between people. AI gives us a new opportunity to extend that vision — from helping people communicate across languages to helping global teams work together more effectively.” Leal Tian, Founder and CEO of Timekettle

Pricing and Color Options

LiveTalk is available in Star Silver, Polar Black, and Deep Sea Blue. The $129 hardware purchase includes 200 minutes of online translation per device each month, with any unused minutes expiring at the monthly reset. For heavier users, Timekettle provides additional monthly subscription plans priced at $5.99 for 300 minutes or $9.99 for unlimited translation.