OD Tentations au soleil Production Halted After Panama Earthquake

Production on the reality show OD Tentations au soleil has been halted and host Maripier Morin is returning to Quebec alongside the cast following a powerful earthquake in Panama. While filming pauses indefinitely, broadcasters confirm that the main series, Occupation Double Panama, will continue airing as scheduled.

The third season of the reality television spinoff barely had time to establish its contestants before nature intervened. Days after Bell Media announced the lineup heading down to Central America—featuring returning favorites alongside fresh faces—production ground to a sudden halt. Among the contestants who flew out for the adventure were Mia from OD Andalousie, Elisa and Lauriane from OD Chypre, Léa from OD Andalousie, and Megan from L’Île de la tour.

How the Earthquake Halted Production in Panama

A major seismic event struck Panama on Friday, registering a magnitude of 7.7 according to Noovo Info, though the U.S. Geological Survey initially logged an 8 before revising downward to 7.6 and then 7.7. The initial quake struck at 1:56 p.m. Montreal time, centered roughly 10 kilometers southwest of Pitaloza Arriba in the Herrera province, at a depth of 10 kilometers. More than 100 aftershocks followed, including tremors measuring 5.8, 5.5, and 5.2, prompting the Panamanian government to declare a state of emergency. The shaking destroyed buildings near the epicenter and forced hundreds of people to evacuate buildings in Panama City.

Photo: noovo.info

Cast Evacuation and Production Status

Despite the cast and crew escaping physical harm, the logistical reality of operating under a state of emergency forced a definitive change in plans. Productions J and Bell Media announced via social media that the current iteration of the dating show is being packed up.

Following Friday's earthquake in Panama, the production teams at Productions J and Bell Media had to interrupt filming for OD Tentations au soleil. Maripier Morin and all the contestants will be returning to Quebec shortly. The teams are currently evaluating the different options for this production. Productions

With no fixed restart date on the calendar, the future of this third season remains entirely open-ended as executives weigh their choices from Montreal. The spin-off season had been scheduled to launch on Crave in December.

Photo: Hollywood PQ

Broadcasting Schedule for Occupation Double Panama

While the spin-off faces an abrupt homecoming, fans of the broader franchise can breathe easy. Broadcasters confirmed that the disruption carries no consequences for the main series airing out of the same region.

Occupation Double Panama continues its regular broadcast schedule from Sunday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on Noovo, insulated from the setbacks unfolding on the supplementary set.