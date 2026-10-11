Lincoln vs. UIndy Soccer Match: Second Half Highlights and Play-by-Play

The UIndy men’s soccer team faced Lincoln during a matchup, delivering a hard-fought second half characterized by heavy offensive pressure, tactical substitutions, and disciplinary action. As the clock reset for the second period at the 45-minute mark, both squads adjusted their lineups on the pitch, with UIndy fielding #1 Rick Lammerts, #20 Shayne Abrams, #3 Nikolas Karnesis, #5 Ryan Walsh, #6 Truls Karlsen, #10 Alejandro Zuniga, #15 Owen Parrish, #17 Sam Siegel, #19 Joey Longo, #34 Alessandro Della Vecchia, and #36 Carson Nolan, while Lincoln deployed #99 Felipe Mattos, #2 Keynath Walters, #6 Nathan Quashie, #26 Jonathan Nemorden, #7 Makwe Nkoana, #15 Adam Griffiths, #16 Theon Cupee, #10 Junior Grizzelle, #22 Jerome Lawel, #23 Nicholas Asante, and #30 Akwasi Agyepong.

Lincoln also made a swift change, inserting Theon Cupee for Alysson Portela Barboza as play resumed, while UIndy substituted Tobias Herrera V for Alejandro Zuniga at the 45:00 mark.

Second-Half Intensity and Disciplinary Action

The physical nature of the contest quickly showed up in the official box score. At 45:21, Jonathan Nemorden of Lincoln committed a foul, setting an aggressive tone for the period. Just minutes later at 49:41, teammate Jerome Lawel was whistled for another infraction.

The disciplinary threshold was crossed in the 70th minute. Following a foul at 70:25 by Jonathan Nemorden, the Lincoln player was issued a yellow card by the referee at 70:34.

UIndy maintained sustained pressure throughout the frame, generating multiple offensive opportunities and corner kicks.

Defensive Resistance and Substitutions

Both benches utilized their depth extensively as fatigue set in across the pitch. Lincoln introduced Rayanho Thompson, Conroy Nicely, Ackeem Mullings, Cauan Dos Santos, and Pedro Gomes at various intervals, including bringing in Rayanho Thompson for Makwe Nkoana at 50:03. Meanwhile, UIndy cycled through fresh legs, bringing in Owen Hardy, Hugo Paturel, and Brendan French to maintain high tempo.

UIndy’s defensive unit, anchored by goalkeeper Rick Lammerts, successfully turned away Lincoln’s counter-attacks, including a notable shot by Junior Grizzelle at the 56:17 mark that Lammerts safely gathered.

As the match progressed into the latter stages of the second half, the physical play continued to draw whistles, culminating in an offside call against Lincoln at 74:32 as both sides fought for control in the midfield.