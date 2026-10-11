Financial Services Commission enacts bad debt rule for tax deductions

Financial institutions in South Korea can no longer claim corporate tax deductions on long-term delinquent loans while continuing legal collection efforts against borrowers.

Regulatory Conditions and Corporate Tax Relief Adjustments

Financial firms must formally commit to completing the statute of limitations on delinquent debt to secure tax write-off approvals.

Threshold caps are set at 50 million won for banks and insurance companies, and 30 million won for savings banks and specialized credit finance firms.

The revised enforcement guidelines apply directly to the fourth-quarter bad debt expense applications currently entering institutional review.

Conditional Bad Debt Recognition Overhauls Tax Perks

For years, financial companies categorized low-recovery delinquent receivables as estimated losses to qualify for corporate tax reductions. However, regulatory audits revealed that numerous institutions pursued repayment through judicial payment orders and other legal mechanisms after securing those same tax benefits. The Financial Services Commission enacted the revised supervisory regulations on the enforcement of bad debt recognition for financial institution credits to eliminate this dual-benefit practice.

Under the updated framework, lenders applying for bad debt recognition on personal overdue obligations must execute a formal agreement to let the statute of limitations expire on the designated target date. Once that legal limit lapses, creditors lose all legal standing to demand repayment from the borrower. Regulators designed the measure to provide permanent relief to chronically overdue debtors, enabling their return to formal economic activity.

Threshold Caps and Secondary Debt Market Controls

To balance institutional balance sheet health with consumer protection, the policy applies strict monetary caps across distinct financial sectors. Banks and insurance providers face the mandate for delinquent credits valued at 50 million won or less. Savings banks and secondary financial institutions apply the rule to exposures capped at 30 million won.

Financial Sector Delinquent Debt Threshold Cap Applicable Regulatory Standard Commercial Banks & Insurers 50 Million Won Conditional Bad Debt Recognition Savings Banks & Card/Finance Cos. 30 Million Won Conditional Bad Debt Recognition

Furthermore, the mandate extends to secondary debt sales. If a financial firm unloads a recognized bad debt portfolio to an asset management company or third-party buyer, the obligation to let the statute of limitations expire remains intact. Original lenders must incorporate these expiration timelines directly into debt transfer contracts and submit formal compliance reports to financial regulators.

Exceptions and Risk Management Guardrails

To prevent systemic moral hazard, the regulatory revision incorporates explicit carve-outs. Lenders retain enforcement rights if a borrower’s concealed assets are subsequently discovered after the initial write-off. Additionally, a concurrent revision to industry best practices dictates that if a debtor demonstrates zero repayment capacity three years after a statute of limitations extension, lenders must voluntarily drop collection efforts even before the formal expiration date arrives.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.