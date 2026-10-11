Irish Jews told right to belong depends on Israel stance

Marking the third anniversary of the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led attacks, a heavily secured commemoration at the Reform Synagogue in Rathgar, south Dublin, drew 300 attendees on Sunday night, where community leaders reported that Jewish people in Ireland face intense pressure to justify their existence based on their stance on Israel.

The event, which was not publicly advertised due to security concerns, highlighted a deep rift within Irish social and political life. Orli Degani, the incoming chair of the Jewish Representative Council of Ireland, told the gathering that registration had to be closed due to overwhelming demand from community members seeking a space free from the burden of defending their grief.

“We have watched Jewish people being pushed out of ordinary life, social spaces, workplaces, cultural activities and public conversations,” Degani stated, according to reporting by The Irish Times. She added that community members are routinely told their right to belong in Ireland depends entirely on how they feel about Israel, noting it has become normal to be asked to qualify their grief.

Family Ties and Transnational Grief

The commemoration also featured remarks from Alexandra Herzog, the granddaughter of former Israeli president Chaim Herzog. Tracing her family’s deep roots in the country—her great-grandfather, Rabbi Yitzhak Herzog, had been a friend of Éamon de Valera’s and a supporter of Irish independence—she expressed personal pain over the fraught relationship between Ireland and Israel.

“Political disagreements should never be permission to demonise a people,” Herzog said, emphasizing that Irish Jews should not have to answer for a government situated thousands of miles away. The event also heard testimonies from families of those killed in the 2023 attacks and from John Malkinson, the Irish-born chief operating officer of the World Jewish Congress, who remarked that while the initial attacks shocked the world, local sympathy in Ireland evaporated swiftly.

The atmosphere in Dublin mirrors broader European trends noted by security analysts. Writing in The Guardian, Dave Rich, director of policy at the Community Security Trust, observed that Jews in Britain have similarly resorted to hiding their identity, using false names for transport apps, and removing community volunteering from curriculum vitae.

Global Context and Escalating Regional Tolls

While the Rathgar synagogue event focused on local community alienation, the international backdrop remains volatile. As The Journal reported on the same anniversary, the original Hamas-led attacks resulted in 1,221 deaths and 251 hostages taken into Gaza. In response, the ongoing military campaign has driven the death toll in Gaza past 74,200 people, according to figures cited by the Gaza health ministry.

Photo: The Guardian

International attention has grown increasingly fractured as diplomatic efforts stall. Analyzing the broader geopolitical landscape, The Conversation noted that while global attention on Gaza has receded amid overlapping conflicts involving Iran and domestic political pressures, the upcoming October 27 Israeli general election will serve as a critical test for regional diplomacy and external pressure.

Photo: The Journal

Metric / Event Reported Figure / Status Context / Source Dublin Synagogue Event 300 attendees (registration closed) The Irish Times October 7, 2023 Casualties (Israel) 1,221 dead, 251 hostages The Journal Gaza Conflict Casualties Over 74,200 killed The Journal / Gaza Health Ministry Upcoming Israeli Elections Scheduled for October 27, 2026 The Conversation

Security outside the Rathgar venue remained tight throughout Sunday evening, underscored by a visible Garda presence. As the conflict continues, the local Jewish community continues to grapple with the social fallout of a distant war playing out acutely on domestic streets.