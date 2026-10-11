Laika’s Wildwood leads Oscar odds and debuts to critical acclaim

Laika’s stop-motion feature Wildwood has debuted to critical acclaim following its world premiere at the London Film Festival, securing a spot as the leading contender in Gold Derby’s Oscar odds for Best Animated Feature.

The Bottom Line

Wildwood leads Gold Derby’s Best Animated Feature Oscar odds at 89.7%, outpacing Toy Story 5.

Directed by Travis Knight and adapted from Colin Meloy and Carson Ellis’s novel, the film world-premiered at the London Film Festival and holds a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Critics note that the film targets older audiences, earning a PG-13 rating for dark thematic elements, war, and violence.

Laika’s Oscar Trajectory and Gold Derby Front-Runner Status

Every one of the studio’s five features, from Coraline to Missing Link, landed a Best Animated Feature nomination, though the studio has never won the category. Its last loss came in 2020, when Missing Link fell to Toy Story 4. Now, returning after a seven-year hiatus, Wildwood sits at the top of Gold Derby’s Oscar leaderboard with 89.7% of the odds, followed by Toy Story 5 at 89.1%, Hoppers at 73.1%, Iron Boy at 61.6%, and Tangles at 55.6%.

Directed by Travis Knight, the film adapts the fantasy novel by Colin Meloy and Carson Ellis. The narrative centers on Prue McKeel, voiced by Peyton Elizabeth Lee, a Portland teenager who enters a forbidden forest after crows snatch her baby brother. Jacob Tremblay voices her classmate Curtis, while Carey Mulligan stars as the Dowager Governess Alexandra, a grieving mother at war with the forest. The expansive voice cast also features Mahershala Ali, Angela Bassett, Awkwafina, Tom Waits, Charlie Day, Richard E. Grant, Maya Erskine, and Jake Johnson.

Critical Reception and Technical Scale

Following its London Film Festival premiere, Wildwood secured a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes alongside an 85 score on Metacritic. Reviewers have highlighted the sheer scale of the production and its departure from conventional family animation.

Reviewer & Outlet Key Assessment Notable Detail William Bibbiani (The Wrap) Noted its technical complexity. Stated it is one of the most astonishing animated films ever produced. Matt Neglia (Next Best Picture) Named it a masterpiece and the finest animated film of the year. Described it as the crown jewel in Laika’s legacy. Pete Hammond (Deadline) Praised the visual craft and storytelling. Credited six-time Oscar nominee Caleb Deschanel for making stop-motion feel like live action.

Gavin Spoors of Filmhounds praised Mulligan’s voice performance, noting that she conveys intense rage and sadness “through voice alone.” Meanwhile, Liz Declan of ScreenRant awarded the project a perfect 10, describing it as “at once beautiful and horrifying, heartwarming and gut-wrenching, hopeful and crushing.” IGN’s Tom Jorgensen highlighted the film’s balance of spectacle and heart through themes of grief and growing up.

Theatrical Rollout and Mature Themes

Following its London debut, Wildwood is scheduled to open AFI Fest later this month before a theatrical release on October 23 via Fathom.

Photo: yahoo.com

Critics have emphasized that the production is not aimed at young children. Outlets including IGN, Next Best Picture, and ScreenRant note that the film’s PG-13 rating is well earned through depictions of character deaths, violence, and on-screen war.