Cigarettes are making a surprising comeback at weddings, where couples are increasingly offering custom cigarette platters, vintage fur coats, and dedicated outdoor smoking stations to elevate the guest experience, as reported by The Journal.

Curated Trays Replacing Traditional Favors

For years, cigars served as the traditional celebratory smoke at formal events. Now, curated platters of cigarettes have begun appearing at modern nuptials. These setups are also seen at luxury wedding destinations like Mount Juliet Manor House in Co Kilkenny, where it is considered very naughty to have cigarettes out. Young celebrities often associated with cool weddings—such as Alexa Chung, Charli XCX, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Mary-Kate Olsen—frequently drive these aesthetics, with stars like Kylie Jenner, Charlie XCX, Connor Storrie, and Hudson Williams routinely photographed with smoke in hand or mouth.

The high retail price of tobacco, comparable to cocaine, has ironically granted cigarettes an unintended aesthetic appeal. Unlike brightly colored plastic vapes, a traditional cigarette is often viewed by social smokers as an edgy prop to accompany a large glass of Cabernet Sauvignon.

Late-Night Atmosphere at Cabra Castle

Molly, who married at the historic Cabra Castle last winter, embraced the trend by setting up a display of menthol Vogue cigarettes brought back from Abu Dhabi. Alongside the cigarettes, she provided second-hand fur coats for guests braving the cold air outside. “Weddings are meant to be fun, so I just thought, for a bit of a celebration,” she told The Journal. Her setup successfully lured guests away from the dance floor and into prolonged outdoor socializing.

Reinventing the Irish Wedding Itinerary

Traditional Irish wedding itineraries—featuring a church ceremony, a drink reception, and a four-course meal—are facing competition from couples eager to offer unique experiences. Sandra Scharlach of Infusion Weddings noted that modern couples are actively abandoning cookie-cutter templates to inject personal style into their celebrations.

According to Scharlach, these experiential updates extend beyond cigarette trays to include live illustrators, layout modifications like central seating tables, and late-night house DJs in place of conventional wedding entertainment. As Scharlach noted regarding the music shift, couples might choose to really get a house DJ and do a little bit of a party vibe two hours after, because that is what the couple like to do instead of having that boring wedding DJ who plays Sweet Caroline or whatever. The inspiration often stems from high-profile international events, such as Mary-Kate Olsen’s 2015 wedding, which featured bowls of cigarettes for guests.

Nostalgia Versus Public Health

While smoking remains a well-documented public health hazard, its resurgence in these specific celebratory contexts highlights a broader cultural appetite for perceived rebellion. As couples continue to prioritize distinct guest memories over rigid tradition, the cigarette tray has secured a highly visible foothold in modern matrimonial aesthetics.