Dan Quinn faces scrutiny after clock failure in Commanders tie

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn faced scrutiny following a clock-management failure in an overtime 27-27 tie against the New York Giants on Sunday.

The Overtime Collapse at MetLife Stadium

The sequence that crippled Washington’s winning ambitions unfolded inside the Giants’ 26-yard line with 55 seconds remaining in overtime. Operating with a stopped clock, the Commanders handed the ball off for a two-yard gain. Instead of capitalizing on the stoppage, the offense allowed the clock to bleed continuously while returning to the huddle.

According to game logs, Washington snapped the ball with three seconds remaining on the play clock and 12 ticks left on the game clock. Quarterback Jayden Daniels dropped back, scrambled, and was eventually tackled for a one-yard loss. When the play concluded, only eight seconds remained. By the time the kicking unit rushed onto the turf to spike the ball and stop the clock, time had completely expired, locking in a 27-27 stalemate.

Ownership Reaction and the Hot Seat

Limited partner Magic Johnson took to social media in total disbelief, stating, “All we had to do was kick the field goal and we would have won the game!” accompanied by a facepalm emoji.

Yahoo Sports reported that the NFC East matchup featured a turbulent path to overtime, including a late regulation touchdown catch by New York wide receiver Malik Nabers with 1:43 left. In the extra session, Giants kicker Dominic Zvada pushed a field goal wide left, and Washington subsequently stalled on a drive that included a delay of game penalty on fourth-and-5. New York later drove into scoring territory before running back Cam Skattebo fumbled the ball away.

Photo: Yahoo Sports

Team Final Score Key Overtime Event Washington Commanders 27 Clock expired before potential GW field goal New York Giants 27 Nabers late TD in regulation; Skattebo OT fumble

The ultimate responsibility for the procedural meltdown lands squarely on the coaching staff. Majority owner Josh Harris faces decisions regarding Quinn’s immediate future as the team evaluates how a routine clock operation deteriorated into a historic gaffe.

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