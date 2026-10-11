Carmelo Anthony Honored on TIME100 Art List for Collecting

“For me, it’s actually amazing to just be in this room and to be honored by TIME for something other than what I am traditionally known for,” Carmelo Anthony said on Oct. 5 at the TIME100 Impact Dinner in New York City.

Building an Empire of Black and Contemporary Masters

While Anthony earned renown as an elite offensive player during a 19-season NBA career, his post-playing pursuits center heavily on collecting works by prominent Black and contemporary artists.

His personal collection features significant pieces by Ernie Barnes, Nelson Makamo, and Cryptik.

Carving Out a Credible Lane in a New Industry

Reflecting on this new chapter, Anthony emphasized the deliberate effort required to establish credibility in a completely different industry.

“To be carving out that lane in a whole ‘nother industry, for me, it’s just a testament to the work that we’re putting in. And to the story we’re telling, and the story we’re building,” he added.

Viewing Creative Expression as Everyday Culture

The cultural resonance of art remains a central theme in Anthony’s collecting philosophy. He views creative expression not as an isolated luxury, but as an inherent component of everyday life.

“Naturally, our culture is art. You grow up in it, and it’s a part of you, whether it’s music, sports, or poetry. Whatever it may be, it’s art. We are naturally growing up in a certain form of art,” Anthony noted.

Creating a Tangible Legacy for Family and Children

As his collection expands, Anthony involves his family, specifically his children, Kiyan and Genesis, in the journey. He regards the recognition and the artwork itself as legacy pieces that carry personal meaning.

“It’s an honor that I can hang up at my mom’s house. And put up at my house, and my kids could be able to see that,” he said.

Transitioning to Original Storytelling and Exhibitions

Looking ahead, Anthony intends to transition from collecting to creation. He shared ambitions to begin visualizing and producing original stories through artistic mediums.

Additionally, Anthony has set his sights on geographic milestones for his collection, with specific plans to debut exhibitions in Baltimore. The city holds deep personal significance for the former basketball star.

“A lot of the art that I have comes from being emotionally attached to the city, and all things that I’ve been through,” Anthony explained. “To be able to start it there would mean a lot.”