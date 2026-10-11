DOJ Investigates Major TV Networks Over White House Press Pool Boycott

The U.S. Justice Department has launched a formal antitrust investigation into five major American television networks—ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, and Fox News—following their coordinated decision not to substitute for CNN during White House press pool events. The inquiry centers on whether this solidarity action during an ongoing legal battle over press access constitutes an anti-competitive group boycott under the Sherman Act.

The White House Access Battle and Press Pool Boycott

The federal scrutiny stems from escalating tensions between the Trump administration and mainstream media organizations. Last month, President Donald Trump directed aides to bar CNN, MSNOW, and Politico from the White House, stripping press passes from more than 70 journalists after criticizing their coverage as unfairly negative. In response to the ban, the three organizations filed a federal lawsuit to restore their credentials.

While a federal judge issued a temporary stay requiring the passes to be restored—with a more enduring ruling expected by Tuesday evening—the White House continued blocking CNN from fulfilling its scheduled rotations within the White House television press pool. The pool, a longstanding cooperative arrangement among major networks, shares the logistical burdens and financial costs of covering public appearances in confined spaces such as Air Force One. In solidarity, the remaining five networks agreed on a day-to-day basis not to substitute for CNN when the administration blocked the network. This collective refusal resulted in the networks passing on coverage of an event featuring President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Justice Department seized on that coordination. “Members of the television press pool have proudly boycotted covering White House events. Group boycotts among commercial competitors can violate the Sherman Act,” the department stated on Saturday. Four individuals with direct knowledge of the matter confirmed the investigation’s parameters to reporters, matching details initially broken by the New York Times.

Legal Scrutiny and Constitutional Arguments

Legal scholars point out that political motivations behind the inquiry do not automatically insulate the networks from judicial scrutiny, though courts must evaluate whether their actions were reasonable. Michael Dorfman, a professor of constitutional law at Cornell University’s law school, noted the unusual legal paradox at the heart of the government’s argument.

“If the networks agreeing not to cover the White House is illegal, why isn’t the press pool itself illegal?” Dorfman wrote in an email. He added that while the traditional pool operates cooperatively due to space constraints in venues like Air Force One, standing up to protect a free press serves an equally vital justification.

Photo: ksut.org

Press freedom advocacy groups fiercely condemned the antitrust action. Bruce Brown, the president of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, characterized the move as an escalation against journalists. “[S]ummoning antitrust authority, on top of the retaliatory actions the White House has already taken to bar certain outlets, is another and even more brazen attempt to try to intimidate journalists,” Brown stated.

Seth Stern, the Freedom of the Press Foundation’s chief of advocacy, echoed those sentiments. “The investigation is nonsense,” Stern said. “Trump may view the presidency as a business venture, but news outlets’ standing up for their constitutional rights has nothing to do with antitrust law.”

Broadcasting Licenses and Expanding Media Confrontations

The antitrust inquiry forms part of a much broader conflict between the administration and major media conglomerates. ABC and its parent company, Disney, are currently litigating against the chief broadcast regulator over an immediate mandate reviewing all eight of its local television station licenses, a move threatening the network’s financial standing.

DOJ Investigates TV Networks Over White House Pool Pause

While ABC and CBS previously settled earlier lawsuits brought by the president, the five television networks targeted in the latest Justice Department inquiry have not yet publicly commented on the antitrust investigation.