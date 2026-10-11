Mother Appeals for Missing Irish Man in New York City

Fiona McGrath is issuing a public appeal for information regarding her 30-year-old son, Jordan McGrath, who has been missing in New York City for nearly two months, The Irish Times reported.

A Second Journey to Manhattan

Hailing from Clarecastle, Co Clare, McGrath shared that her son arrived in Manhattan in mid-August and has not made contact since, leaving his family deeply concerned for his safety and well-being.

Jordan had previously traveled to New York in June for a brief visit of less than a week before returning to Ireland. During that initial trip, he spent a single night with the homeless community and three nights in commercial hotels.

While he offered few details about the experience, he mentioned that he appreciated the people of New York before abruptly deciding to return home after his fourth night.

Silence on the Bank Cards

The last known activity for the missing Irishman occurred on August 13th, when a $350 transaction was processed for a one-night stay at the 101 Hotel, located in Manhattan’s Bowery district. No further activity has been registered on his bank cards since that date, prompting fears from his family that he may have transitioned into homelessness in the city.

Jordan’s father, Brian, his siblings, Michael and Chelsea, along with several aunts and uncles, have continuously attempted to reach him without success. The family notes that because Jordan traveled to America with a return ticket, they are currently unable to determine the original scheduled date of his flight back to Ireland.

Police Search Turns Up Empty

The New York City Police Department has been notified and has actively checked local hospitals and mortuaries. Authorities confirmed that Jordan has not been admitted to any of those facilities.

Physical Description and Contact Lines

Jordan McGrath is described as standing approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall with a slight build. He has light brown, shoulder-length hair, a beard, blue eyes, and a distinctive piercing at the back of his neck.

Anyone possessing information regarding Jordan McGrath’s whereabouts is urged to contact the NYPD’s 5th Precinct at (+1 212) 334-0711 or reach out to the Consulate General of Ireland in New York at (+1 212) 319-2555.