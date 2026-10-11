Hiss Golden Messenger Delivers Soulful Performance at Portland’s Aladdin Theater

On Friday, October 9th, M.C. Taylor and his band returned to Portland, Oregon for a show at the Aladdin Theater.

Opening with Biloxi and the Aladdin Theater Set

The band hit the stage and opened the evening with “Biloxi,” setting an immediate tone for a performance that prioritized exploration over rigid note-for-note replication. Early evidence of this approach arrived during the warm and airy tune “Shaky Eyes.” That track flowed into “Bright Direction (You’re a Dark Star Now),” which featured Rhett Huffman on piano delivering gorgeous playing over a stomping, outlaw country rhythm. Chris Boerner then cut in with the first of many blissed-out guitar solos of the night.

Throughout the performance, the band showed a distinct willingness to stretch out. This approach drove the optimistic soul tune “Heavy World” and the psychedelic, exploratory “California King.” A thick, churning groove propelled the set forward as the group allowed the music to unfold naturally. Later, “In The Middle Of It” brought an upbeat tempo and feel-good momentum, while “Last Orders” functioned as a modern take on Southern rock.

Acoustic Shifts and Special Guests in Portland

Even when the group slowed the tempo down, the arrangements remained unforced. The hearty, mandolin-laced folk tune “Gabriel” and the bluegrass-inflected “I’ve Got a Name for the Newborn Child” both maintained an easygoing feel. Sam Amidon joined the performance on mandolin for those tracks and stuck around for “Mercy Avenue,” laying down trippy, atmospheric fiddle to complement the slow, soulful tone and Huffman’s moody piano lines.

“Spirit Cat” elevated the room with organ and a thick groove, accentuated by another ripping guitar solo. Taylor told the crowd during the show that he was happy to see audiences open to more guitar playing again after years of disinterest. The set continued with “Sanctuary,” which washed over the crowd with a sense of hopefulness, before “Blue Country Mystic” delivered one of the evening’s most expansive and impressive jams.

Grateful Dead Covers Close the Portland Performance

Fitting the tone and style of the preceding set, the band reserved a couple of Grateful Dead covers for the final stretch of the performance. The sequence included a rousing, inspired take on “They Love Each Other” followed by a beautifully executed version of “Franklin’s Tower.”

The performance reflected Taylor’s nearly two decades of maintaining consistency and soulfulness with Hiss Golden Messenger, drawing on his current run of soaking up West Coast vibes. The North Carolina artist continues to focus on creating music that feels emotionally grounded rather than strictly adhering to country, folk, or Americana boundaries.