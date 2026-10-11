When WWE established the Intercontinental Championship in 1979, the company claimed Pat Patterson defeated Johnny Rodz in the finals of a fictional tournament in Rio De Janeiro. According to wrestlinginc.com and aol.com reporting, WWE Hall of Famer John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield revealed that Vince McMahon chose Rio De Janeiro as the location purely as a rib because Patterson’s French accent made it difficult for him to pronounce the city’s name.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Chad Gable’s current Intercontinental Championship reign gains historical context as the lineage traces back to a fictional 1979 tournament orchestrated as a practical joke on Pat Patterson.

Talent booking and storyline dynamics across WWE programming remain tied to legacy championships that carry decades of behind-the-scenes folklore.

The 1979 Intercontinental Championship Origin Story

In 1979, WWE created the Intercontinental Championship narrative by stating that Pat Patterson won a tournament in Rio De Janeiro against Johnny Rodz. As noted by wrestlinginc.com and aol.com, Patterson was simply handed the championship belt following the fictional tournament. Just three months later, Patterson lost the North American Heavyweight Championship, a title he had previously held.

Decades later, the true motivation behind the South American host city selection surfaced. Speaking on an episode of “Something To Wrestle,” John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield explained the real reason behind Vince McMahon’s geographic choice. “In case you didn’t know, the reason that [Vince McMahon] chose Rio De Janeiro is because Pat couldn’t say it,” JBL proclaimed, as transcribed by Wrestling Inc. “That’s a true story. He chose Rio De Janeiro because Pat couldn’t say it, because of his French accent. Yeah, yeah, it was all a rib on Pat.”

Pat Patterson’s Enduring Legacy in Professional Wrestling

Despite the inaugural tournament existing only as a piece of fiction and a practical joke by the boss, Patterson’s actual contributions to the professional wrestling industry left a massive footprint. Both wrestlinginc.com and aol.com document that Patterson remained an essential figure within WWE until his passing in December 2020. He served as a core mind behind “NXT,” the Performance Center, and famously conceptualized the multi-man Royal Rumble match.

High-ranking executives have long praised Patterson’s acumen and influence. Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque noted that he was second only to McMahon during McMahon’s tenure as WWE Chairman, while also highlighting Patterson’s foundational promotional work within the San Francisco territory.

Current Championship Picture on RAW

The lineage initiated by that 1979 practical joke continues to feature prominently in modern WWE storylines. Chad Gable currently holds the Intercontinental Championship at the time of writing, having captured the belt at Night 2 of SummerSlam in August by defeating the previous champion, Penta. Gable’s championship defense is scheduled against Penta’s brother, Rey Fenix, on the upcoming broadcast of “RAW,” keeping the historic title front and center in current television programming.

Photo: aol.com