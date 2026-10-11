Francis Halzen wins 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics for neutrino work

Belgian physicist Francis Halzen won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday for pioneering work that uses Antarctic ice to capture neutrinos from the far reaches of the cosmos, as reported by Euronews. The prestigious award, first established in 1901, spotlights scientific contributions for the general public, Varsity reported.

IceCube Neutrino Observatory and the Hunt for Ghost Particles

Neutrinos are frequently described as ghost particles. Every second, 65 billion neutrinos from the Sun flow through a space as small as a human fingernail. They possess negligible mass and zero electrical charge, making them exceptionally difficult to detect because they rarely interact with matter.

Francis Halzen, a Belgian-born physicist and professor at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, proposed that glacial ice could serve as a detection medium. The IceCube Neutrino Observatory, built in a cubic kilometer of clear Antarctic ice at the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station, uses thousands of light sensors deployed in nearly 100 melted vertical holes that subsequently refreezed, according to NASA reporting.

When a high-energy neutrino from an astrophysical source collides with an atomic proton or neutron, it produces secondary particles traveling faster than the speed of light in ice. This reaction emits a distinct blue flash known as Cherenkov radiation. Sensors track these flashes to trace the trajectory of particles originating from distant cosmic events like black holes and galaxies.

“This is a celebration of a very unusual project,” Halzen stated, as cited by Silicon Republic. “It is difficult to imagine that we could have pulled this off anywhere but at UW–Madison with its unique research infrastructure.”

Mark Pearce, the chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics, remarked on the achievement through Silicon Republic’s coverage, noting that Halzen provided an instrument that paved the way for a new kind of astronomy.

Solving a Century-Old Mystery in Asymmetric Organic Synthesis

Homochirality—the uniform geometric handedness of biological molecules—had long puzzled scientists. Amino acids, the foundational building blocks of proteins, appear almost exclusively in left-handed forms known as enantiomers.

Photo: Euronews.com

In 1986, Henri Kagan at Université Paris-Sud developed a method to manipulate chemical reactions to produce a greater excess of a single enantiomer rather than an even split.

This breakthrough carries profound implications for pharmaceutical research. One enantiomer of a molecule can provide a medical cure while its mirror-image counterpart remains dangerous. By creating molecules that catalyze their own production, Kagan and Soai resolved a century-old chemical challenge.

Shedding Light on the Nervous System via Optogenetics

In 1979, Francis Crick suggested light could control neurons more precisely than electrodes.

Photo: Silicon Republic

During the early 2000s, Peter Hegemann at Humboldt University of Berlin and Georg Nagel at the University of Würzburg published findings on channelrhodopsin, an algal protein. When illuminated with blue light, the protein opens a channel allowing charged ions to cross the cell membrane, generating an electrical impulse.

Karl Deisseroth at Stanford University subsequently applied the channelrhodopsin gene to rat neurons, successfully triggering neural impulses in living mice. This foundational work established optogenetics, enabling neuroscientists to study previously inaccessible neural pathways, memories, and behaviors, alongside ongoing medical research into restoring sight for visually impaired patients.

Ceremony Logistics and Global Recognition

Laureates receive a diploma, a gold medal, and 12 million Swedish kronor, equivalent to approximately €1.1 million, which is shared when a prize has multiple recipients, Euronews reported. Formal presentation of the awards takes place on December 10, marking the anniversary of the death of Alfred Nobel in 1896.