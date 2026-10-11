Vikings Stay Undefeated While Jayden Daniels Blunders

Week 5 of the NFL season delivered a slate of games highlighted by a blunder from Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, performances from the Minnesota Vikings’ defense, and a defeat for the Chicago Bears against the Green Bay Packers.

The Overtime Blunder in Washington

Wild scenes unfolded in the nation’s capital as the Washington Commanders and New York Giants battled to a 27-27 tie. With just twelve seconds remaining in overtime and the Commanders sitting at the Giants’ 24-yard line within comfortable range for a game-winning field goal, disaster struck. Washington had exhausted all of their timeouts when quarterback Jayden Daniels decided to keep the ball on a designed run, getting stopped for zero gain.

The clock continued to tick down as the offense frantically scrambled to spike the ball. The final seconds expired before a snap could be executed because Daniels mistakenly believed his sideline still held a timeout. Head coach Dan Quinn ripped off his headset in utter disbelief on the sideline as the game ended in a stalemate. The sequence completely overshadowed a late fumble by Giants running back Cam Skattebo that had initially handed Washington the golden opportunity to steal the win.

Green Bay Dominates Chicago in NFC North Clash

Over in Wisconsin, the Green Bay Packers handed the Chicago Bears a bruising 31-7 defeat. Bears coach Ben Johnson expressed clear frustration at halftime, telling broadcast reporters that his squad needed to perform drastically better. The offensive struggles forced Johnson to bench backup quarterback Bagent following a pair of interceptions, inserting veteran Keenum into the lineup to no avail.

Green Bay capitalized through the aerial connection of quarterback Love and his primary targets, Watson and Golden. The duo combined for 266 receiving yards, with Watson hauling in both of Love’s touchdown passes. The victory pulls both teams level at 3 wins and 2 losses, though Chicago anticipates the return of starting quarterback Caleb Williams for their upcoming fixture.

Vikings Stay Undefeated Behind Flores’ Defense

The Minnesota Vikings improved to a pristine 5-0 record following a 23-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores orchestrated another stifling performance, putting the unit on pace for a staggering 58 sacks and just 218 points allowed across the full campaign. Whenever the offense stalled, superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson bailed them out with another acrobatic catch through triple coverage.

Elsewhere across the league, the New England Patriots rolled past the Las Vegas Raiders 45-17. Drake Maye threw for 374 yards and four touchdowns, while late garbage time allowed top draft pick Fernando Mendoza to take his first professional snaps. In Pittsburgh, Aaron Rodgers guided the Steelers past the Indianapolis Colts 34-22 with three touchdown passes, supported by running back Warren’s 101 rushing yards and 87 receiving yards. Meanwhile, the Houston Texans secured their first win of the year by downing the Tennessee Titans 26-3, fueled by three sacks from defensive lineman Will Anderson.