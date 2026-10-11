DOMINO Theatre hosts premiere attended by Gerda Žemaitė

Television host Gerda Žemaitė made a public appearance alongside her partner, Marius, at the Domino Theatre premiere in Vilnius. The star-studded event drew prominent Lithuanian cultural figures, including television host Rūta Mikelkevičiūtė and entrepreneur Julija Žižė, as the venue hosted the debut of the theatrical comedy Vieno vakaro uošviai.

The Evening at Domino Theatre

Gerda Žemaitė and her partner Marius attended the Vilnius premiere, marking another high-profile outing following their public debut at the Aurum 1006 km races in June.

The evening centered around the Lithuanian adaptation of Wstyd (“Shame”), written by contemporary Polish playwright Marek Modzelewski and directed by Wojciech Malajkat.

The star-studded audience also featured television host Rūta Mikelkevičiūtė alongside her mother and daughter, entrepreneur and influencer Julija Žižė, and businesswoman Asta Mechnino, as reported by Delfi.

The cultural calendar in Vilnius drew significant attention as the Domino Theatre rolled out its latest production, adapted from Polish dramatist Marek Modzelewski’s acclaimed work. Delfi reported that the premiere attracted a vibrant crowd of local personalities, including Rūta Mikelkevičiūtė attending with her family, business figure Julija Žižė, and entrepreneur Asta Mechnino. The evening’s centerpiece was a briskly paced comedy exploring familial tensions, shattered expectations, and the thin veneer of social etiquette.

For Gerda Žemaitė, the night offered a relaxed public appearance with Marius, continuing a series of shared outings that began earlier this year. VE.lt previously detailed that the couple first stepped out publicly at the Aurum 1006 km races in June. Žemaitė later shared milestones of their relationship publicly, noting that their romance officially began on September 18, 2025, after an accidental meeting in the Old Town of Vilnius following a Jessica Shy concert.

Photo: ve.lt

From Stage Drama to Real-Life Romance

The thematic focus of Vieno vakaro uošviai centers on a wedding where the bride and groom fail to arrive, forcing two sets of parents to confront long-standing grievances and unspoken family secrets. Directed by Wojciech Malajkat—who previously staged the original Polish production—the Lithuanian version features actors Renata Kutinaitė, Valentinas Krulikovskis, Edita Užaitė, and Eimutis Kvoščiauskas.

While the actors on stage navigated marital expectations and financial disagreements, audience members like Žemaitė enjoyed a much more harmonious evening out. VE.lt noted that Žemaitė has been open about building new relationships after two previous divorces, remarking in television appearances that finding love again later in life brought unexpected happiness. Both Žemaitė and Marius hail from Kaunus, a geographical coincidence that she credits with helping their connection flourish following their initial encounter in the capital.

Event Detail Production / Context Notable Attendees Domino Theatre Premiere Vieno vakaro uošviai (Directed by Wojciech Malajkat) Gerda Žemaitė, Marius, Rūta Mikelkevičiūtė, Julija Žižė, Asta Mechnino Source Material Wstyd (“Shame”) by Marek Modzelewski Cast: Renata Kutinaitė, Valentinas Krulikovskis, Edita Užaitė, Eimutis Kvoščiauskas Previous Public Appearance Aurum 1006 km races (June) Gerda Žemaitė and Marius

Following its opening night in the capital, the Domino Theatre production is slated to travel to other cultural centers across Lithuania. As the theatrical tour expands, public figures like Žemaitė continue to draw media attention during their rare evenings away from television studios and entrepreneurial ventures, balancing high-profile social appearances with personal milestones.