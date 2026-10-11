Julia Roberts and Zinedine Zidane Attend Celine Dion’s Paris Concert

Céline Dion’s series of concerts in Paris at the Plenitude Arena has become a popular destination for celebrities, drawing figures like Julia Roberts and Zinedine Zidane to its performances, according to reports from Le Parisien.

The Paris Residency Highlights

Star-Studded Audience: Hollywood icon Julia Roberts and newly appointed France football manager Zinedine Zidane attended the thirteenth concert on Saturday, October 10.

Hollywood icon Julia Roberts and newly appointed France football manager Zinedine Zidane attended the thirteenth concert on Saturday, October 10. Discreet Appearances: While Roberts took in the music from the main seating areas, Zidane opted for a low-profile private box to avoid public attention.

While Roberts took in the music from the main seating areas, Zidane opted for a low-profile private box to avoid public attention. Legendary Collaborations: The performance followed a quiet appearance the previous evening by long-time collaborator and renowned songwriter Jean-Jacques Goldman.

The Plenitude Arena Draws Global Icons

Since launching her extended series of performances in the French capital on September 12, Céline Dion has turned her stage appearances into must-attend calendar events for global celebrities. The momentum continued into Saturday, October 10, when the Plenitude Arena hosted two distinct heavyweights from the worlds of cinema and international sport.

Julia Roberts, globally recognized for her decades-long career in American cinema, made a rare public appearance in the venue’s audience to watch the Canadian powerhouse perform. Her presence underscored the cross-cultural reach of Dion’s catalog, which continues to pull elite talent from Hollywood into European performance spaces.

Sharing the venue that same evening was Zinedine Zidane. The recently appointed French national football team manager took a decidedly more understated approach than his predecessor, Didier Deschamps, who received public applause during an earlier concert appearance. Zidane chose a private box with minimal visibility from the main floor, successfully bypassing public scrutiny while enjoying the set.

A Gathering of Long-Time Creative Forces

The VIP turnout extends beyond actors and sports figures into the upper echelons of the European music industry. Just one night prior to the Roberts and Zidane sightings, author-compositeur Jean-Jacques Goldman was spotted taking in the show in absolute discretion.

Goldman’s presence carries considerable weight given his history with the vocalist. The celebrated songwriter crafted several of Dion’s most successful French-language hits, defining a crucial era of her recording career. Bringing creators of that stature into the room alongside modern film and sports stars highlights the rare industry-wide gravity of Dion’s return to the stage.

Date Notable Attendee Industry Seating Arrangement Friday, October 9 Jean-Jacques Goldman Music / Songwriting Discreet audience seating Saturday, October 10 Julia Roberts Film / Acting Main seating area Saturday, October 10 Zinedine Zidane Sports / Management Low-visibility private box

Unfolding Residencies and Future Appearances

With the residency stretching forward through the autumn schedule, the cadence of high-profile attendees shows no sign of slowing down. The blend of cinematic royalty, athletic leadership, and legendary musical creators turning out for the performances points to an exceptionally rare cultural moment in Paris.

As production teams manage the steady stream of high-security guests and VIP logistics, industry observers are left tracking which cultural figures will make the trip to the Plenitude Arena next. The full roster of guests slated for the remaining dates remains unannounced.