New Local Tax Laws Treat Low-Price Family Real Estate Sales as Full Gifts

Under revised South Korean tax laws, family real estate transactions with a price gap exceeding 300 million won or 30% of market value are treated entirely as free transfers, shifting property tax calculations from the discounted sale price to the full appraised value at rates reaching up to 12%.

The Bottom Line

Revised tax rules convert discounted family sales into unconditional gifts if price discrepancies breach statutory thresholds of 300 million won or 30% of market value.

Acquisition tax applies to the entire appraised property value rather than the discounted gap, with rates spiking to 12% for multi-homeowners in regulated districts.

Despite stricter anti-avoidance measures targeting split-equity deals and debt transfers, Seoul apartment gift registrations doubled year-over-year by August.

Revised Local Tax Laws Redefine Discounted Family Sales

Selling an apartment valued at 1.5 billion won to a child for 1.2 billion won constitutes a 300 million won discount where funds pass entirely between bank accounts. Under previous rules, this qualified as a standard paid transaction. However, revised enforcement of Article 10-2 of the Local Tax Act dictates that when the price gap between the market value and the transaction price reaches 300 million won or equals 30% or more of the market value, the transaction is legally reclassified as a gift.

The core financial exposure centers on the tax base. While gift tax applies strictly to the discounted differential, acquisition tax under the revised statute applies to the entire appraised market value. A paid real estate transaction normally carries an acquisition tax rate ranging between 1% and 3%. Reclassification as a gift raises the baseline rate to 3.5%, while multi-homeowners transferring property from regulated zones such as Seoul’s Gangnam, Seocho, Songpa, and Yongsan districts face penalty rates as high as 12%. These penalty tiers depend on the housing count of the parent transferring the asset rather than the child receiving it.

Transaction Type Tax Base Calculation Applicable Tax Rate Range Standard Paid Sale Actual Transaction Price 1% to 3% Reclassified Gift (Non-Regulated) Full Appraised Market Value 3.5% Reclassified Gift (Regulated Zone / Multi-Owner) Full Appraised Market Value Up to 12%

Conflicting Thresholds Across Three Distinct Tax Codes

Family property transactions face parallel oversight from three separate tax statutes featuring conflicting numerical limits, creating compliance hurdles for estate planners. The Income Tax Act governs capital gains by resetting transaction values to market rates if the price discrepancy hits 5% or 300 million won. Meanwhile, the Inheritance Tax and Gift Tax Act allows deductions up to 30% of market value or 300 million won, levying gift tax exclusively on the excess amount.

The Local Tax Act applies the identical 30% and 300 million won markers for an entirely different function, converting an entire transaction into a taxable gift if breached. A real estate asset management expert noted that treating the 30% or 300 million won cap merely as an exemption limit risks triggering a total market-value acquisition tax assessment. Structuring transactions just below the legal threshold offers no protection either; a 1 billion won home sold for 840 million won bypasses the gift reclassification rule, but its discount breaches the 5% income tax threshold, forcing acquisition tax calculations back to the full market value.

Closing Regulatory Loopholes on Split Equity and Debt Transfers

Regulators moved quickly to shut down structural workarounds designed to bypass the 300 million won threshold. Property owners initially attempted to sell fractional equity stakes rather than entire buildings, shrinking the absolute monetary gap below the statutory ceiling. Enforcement of amended Enforcement Decree Article 11-3 closed that path by mandating that fractional transactions be scaled up to 100% of the property value to evaluate price discrepancies.

Similar restrictions apply to burdened transfers where children assume existing jeonse deposits or bank loans. Seoul’s Tax Division issued operational guidelines treating assumed debt as monetary consideration, but subjected it to the same strict valuation caps enforced by district tax offices. Property exchanges remain the sole exception permitted under the current statutory framework.

Surging Gift Registrations Amid Strict Liquidity Proof

Even as discounting property transactions grows riskier, overall gift volumes continue to accelerate. Korea Real Estate Board figures released on the 6th indicate that August apartment gift transactions in Seoul reached 1,036 cases, more than double the volume recorded a year prior, with Nowon District surging past 130 cases. Data submitted to the National Assembly’s Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee on the 2nd show that Seoul apartment gift registrations during the first half of the year climbed 15.1% to 3,548 cases.

Transactions kept below statutory limits still require absolute proof of funding origin. Supreme Court precedent dictates that family purchase funds must derive strictly from the buyer’s personal income and verified assets. District tax offices reject loan financing secured against the target property itself or informal private notes executed between parents and children as valid independent funds.

Legal and tax professionals argue that reclassifying entire transactions based strictly on price gaps—despite verifiable bank transfer records—violates core taxation principles of substantial taxation and proportionality. The persistent structural disconnect between national income and inheritance taxes, which target only differential margins, and local acquisition taxes, which capture total asset valuations at punitive rates, remains unharmonized.