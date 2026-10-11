S&P Global Appoints Thomas Kim as Chief Legal Officer

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) announced on October 9, 2026, the appointment of Thomas Kim as its new Chief Legal Officer, effective October 19, 2026. Kim will report directly to President and CEO Martina Cheung, overseeing the company’s Legal, Government Affairs, Risk and Compliance functions following the retirement of Steve Kemps.

Executive Transition Details and Timeline

Thomas Kim steps into the role with over 30 years of legal experience across public companies and private practice. Most recently, Kim served as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary for Gartner beginning in 2023, where he managed the global legal and compliance division, internal audit, risk management, business continuity, board governance, and safety and security. Prior to his tenure at Gartner, Kim held the titles of Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary at Thomson Reuters from August 2019 to April 2023. His professional background also includes leading the separation of a $6 billion financial and risk data division and leading the company’s business in China.

Kim’s appointment follows the previously announced retirement of S&P Global Chief Legal Officer Steve Kemps. To maintain institutional continuity, Kemps will stay on as a Special Advisor to Cheung through December 31, 2026. This transition period is designed to support continuity across S&P Global’s legal, governance, compliance, government affairs, and risk functions.

Leadership Perspective on Market Expansion

Commenting on the appointment, S&P Global President and CEO Martina Cheung stated via the company’s press release: “Thomas brings an exceptional track record and deep expertise across complex matters that shape the markets we operate in today and the adjacencies we continue to expand into. I look forward to welcoming his well-informed counsel and strategic perspective to our leadership team.”

Cheung also acknowledged the outgoing executive’s tenure, noting, “Steve’s insight, sound judgement and exceptional leadership have been instrumental in shaping S&P Global’s legal, governance and compliance framework, leaving a lasting legacy that positions the company for continued success. We are grateful for his many contributions and look forward to working closely with him to ensure a seamless transition.”

Executive Role Effective Date / Departure Previous Experience Thomas Kim Chief Legal Officer Effective October 19, 2026 Gartner, Thomson Reuters Steve Kemps Special Advisor Advisory role through December 31, 2026 S&P Global

Background and Academic Credentials

Before his corporate legal career, Kim was in private practice in San Francisco with the law firms Baker & McKenzie and Hancock, Rothert & Bunshoft (now Duane Morris). He obtained undergraduate and law degrees from Stanford University.

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Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.