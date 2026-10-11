Study Links Large Breasts to Higher Rates of Migraines and Sleep Apnea

Women diagnosed with macromastia—a condition marked by excessive breast tissue growth—experience higher rates of migraines, sleep apnea, and neck pain, according to recent medical research from the United States. While the data links breast volume to increased physical complaints, researchers emphasize that causality remains unproven.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Macromastia: A medical term for above-average growth of breast tissue.

A medical term for above-average growth of breast tissue. Sleep Apnea: A condition in which breathing repeatedly stops during sleep.

A condition in which breathing repeatedly stops during sleep. Correlation vs. Causation: The study shows these conditions frequently occur together, but it does not prove that large breasts directly cause migraines or sleep apnea.

Clinical Data Analysis of Macromastia Patient Records

Researchers analyzed medical records comparing 347 women diagnosed with macromastia against a control group of 340 women without the diagnosis. The evaluation aimed to quantify the prevalence of various complaints associated with excess breast volume. The findings revealed that patients with macromastia presented with multiple overlapping symptoms at elevated rates.

Most notably, neck pain occurred approximately twice as often in the macromastia cohort compared to the control group. Furthermore, even after adjusting for confounding factors, migraine headaches were documented 40 percent more frequently among women with the condition. Sleep apnea showed an increase, registering at roughly 54 percent higher in patients presenting with macromastia.

Evaluated Condition Relative Increase in Macromastia Cohort Neck Pain Twice as frequent Migraines +40% Sleep Apnea +54%

Surgical Interventions and Physical Relief

The evaluation also tracked patient trajectories regarding surgical intervention. Data showed that women presenting with both macromastia and neck pain elected to undergo breast reduction surgery at higher rates. However, this same surgical correlation did not extend to diagnoses of migraine or sleep apnea.

Prof. Dr. med. Jörg Borges, a specialist in plastic and aesthetic surgery with 25 years of clinical experience, notes that surgical reduction can offer relief for affected individuals. When heavy, pendulous breasts are reduced and lifted, patients experience an immediate decrease in weight load across the shoulder and neck area. Borges reports that long-standing symptoms persisting for years or even decades often diminish drastically or resolve entirely within the first few days following the operation.

While the study establishes a statistical coexistence between macromastia and certain health complaints, investigators caution that further research is required to determine whether surgical intervention yields predictable therapeutic benefits for these conditions.