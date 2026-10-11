Yvain Genevay warns against using artificial intelligence for food choices

In a recent opinion column published by 24heures.ch, writer Yvain Genevay examines how a growing number of people in Switzerland rely on artificial intelligence to decide what to eat, arguing that delegating basic culinary desires to a machine cuts humans off from their gut feelings, physical appetites, and sensory connections to food.

The Rise of AI in Swiss Kitchens

More and more Swiss residents are turning to artificial intelligence tools when they run out of meal ideas. Genevay notes that a young, enthusiastic home cook admitted to using ChatGPT whenever he does not know what to eat. While AI systems like Claude and others are undeniably efficient at generating grocery lists, calculating nutritional information, suggesting wine pairings, or adapting to whatever random ingredients linger at the bottom of a refrigerator, they operate entirely without taste buds or personal cravings.

Consulting an 1825 Gastronomic Treatise

Genevay connects this modern habit to Jean Anthelme Brillat-Savarin’s foundational 1825 gastronomic treatise, Physiologie du goût. In that work, the famous French writer explored how food choice reflects human identity, societal bonds, and the pleasure of shared meals.

Disconnecting from the Human Appetite

The core tension highlighted in the commentary lies in outsourcing emotional and sensory decision-making to a disembodied digital algorithm. Genevay points out that relying on a machine bypasses sensory memories, Pavlovian associations like a simple sugar-topped slice of bread, and genuine physical hunger. People end up filling their stomachs with empty minds.

Rejecting Algorithms at the Dinner Table

Brillat-Savarin would likely choke on his food at the thought, according to the author. The commentary contrasts the cold logic of large language models with the sensual reality of food, mentioning a rich Brillat-Savarin triple-cream cheese paired with sourdough bread and a delicate Volnay Pinot Noir. The essay insists that AI has no place at a properly set dinner table, primarily because machines do not eat.