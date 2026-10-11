NYT Strands #953 Details Spangram And Theme Words For Oct 12

The New York Times Strands puzzle #953 for Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, features the theme “In a manner of speaking,” challenging players to uncover linguistic terms centered around human speech alongside the twelve-letter spangram TURNOFPHRASE, CNET reported.

Word games enthusiasts tackling Monday’s grid encounter a medium-difficulty challenge pointing directly toward speech-related synonyms. The puzzle board measures the standard 6×8 grid layout, containing 48 total letters that require complete utilization across theme words and the central spangram.

Uncovering the Spangram and Theme Words

Players searching for the primary architectural anchor of the puzzle must locate TURNOFPHRASE. According to CNET, this twelve-letter spangram spans from the far-left vertical row, starting with the letter T, and winds up and across the grid to touch both opposite edges.

Complementing the spangram are five distinct theme words identified in the CNET report: LINGO, JARGON, DIALECT, PARLANCE, and VERNACULAR. Each term captures a specific facet of human communication. WordHint.net notes that a dialect represents a regional or social variety of speech, while jargon defines specialized language used by a particular group.

Lingo serves as an informal term for a speaking style, parlance denotes a particular way of talking, and vernacular describes everyday language spoken by a community. WordHint.net lists the first letters and lengths for these solutions on the board as 1D (7 letters), 2J (6 letters), 5V (10 letters), 3L (5 letters), and 4P (8 letters).

Utilizing In-Game Hints and Clue Words

The game mechanism rewards vocabulary retrieval through built-in helper functions. WordHint.net outlines that players who spot any three non-theme words consisting of four or more letters receive a revealed letter sequence for a theme word.

CNET utilized specific four-letter or longer combinations to unlock hints during puzzle #953, including HELP, CARE, NARC, CRAVE, RAVE, RUNT, TURN, LOIN, COUP, SEEN, RARE, and LANCE. Meanwhile, WordHint.net enumerates a separate set of acceptable board finds used by players to earn hints, featuring ACRE, CANT, DANG, EARL, FEAT, GAVE, GEAR, GENE, GOAL, GONE, HEAL, and HEAT.

Unlike traditional word searches with guessing penalties, Strands imposes no limit on incorrect submissions. The puzzle structure encourages patient scanning over rapid completion, requiring solvers to identify the core linguistic category before tracing the highlighted blue theme words and yellow spangram.