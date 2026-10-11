UK Households Advised to Stockpile Cash, Water, and Tinned Food for Emergencies

UK households should maintain small stockpiles of cash, bottled water, and tinned food at home as part of a whole-society approach to national resilience, the government has advised. Wes Streeting warned that Britain faces growing disruptions from fires, floods, cyber warfare, and potential enemy attacks.

Building an Emergency Kit for Short-Term Disruptions

The government’s guidance outlines supplies that every household should keep at home to cope with short-term incidents. Authorities also advise storing hand sanitiser and wet wipes for hygiene when running water is unavailable.

For hydration and nutrition, the guidance recommends bottled water and non-perishable food that does not need cooking. The World Health Organisation suggests a minimum of 2.5 to 3 litres of drinking water per person daily for survival, while 10 litres per person daily covers basic cooking and hygiene needs. Additional water might be needed for baby formula, medical devices, and pets.

Economic Strains and the Cost of Preparedness

Jimmy MacPherson of Portsmouth Foodbank warned that any disruption to food supplies would significantly affect the ability to support people in crisis, increasing the risk of hunger, destitution and social isolation.

Photo: Big Issue

Critics also argue that shifting responsibility for emergency readiness onto individual households overlooks systemic infrastructure failures. It has been noted that critical functions way beyond the scope of individual action are being dumped on doorsteps while those in power fail to act.

Community organisations emphasise that while building a small reserve helps relief charities direct resources to those most in need, many households caught in a perma-crisis simply cannot afford to buy extra provisions.

Escalating National Security and Climate Threats

The updated resilience push coincides with heightened tensions surrounding Russia, alongside mounting environmental challenges. The government is focusing on national resilience in the wake of threats from Russia, following record-breaking heatwaves that plunged the country into drought and caused numerous wildfires.

Photo: The Guardian

Security data obtained under freedom of information laws reveals that rogue drones targeted British military bases nearly daily, with 340 security incidents reported at or near Ministry of Defence sites in the year to August 2026. Meanwhile, analysts warn that prolonged dry conditions and five back-to-back heatwaves threaten Britain’s agricultural harvests, raising concerns over domestic food security and increased reliance on foreign imports.