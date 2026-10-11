Artemis Fowl Animated Series Greenlit at Disney+ and Disney Channel

More than 25 years after introducing the world to Artemis Fowl, author Eoin Colfer’s fantasy franchise Artemis Fowl is returning to the screen as an animated series greenlit for Disney Channel and Disney+, with Colfer attached as an executive producer, announced on Sunday at New York Comic-Con.

The Bottom Line

Eoin Colfer announced during the “25 Years of Artemis Fowl” panel at New York Comic-Con that an animated series adaptation of his books has been greenlit for Disney Channel and Disney+.

The story follows a 13-year-old genius who captures a high-tech fairy to steal its magic to heal his dying mom and save his family, revisiting the premise of the 2001 novel that has sold over 35 million copies worldwide.

Colfer will serve as an executive producer alongside Ben Juwono and Colleen Evanson, as Disney Kids & Family brings the property back following a live-action film adaptation released in 2020.

Author Eoin Colfer Announces New Series at New York Comic-Con

During the “25 Years of Artemis Fowl” panel at New York Comic-Con, author Eoin Colfer shared the news that his literary creation is heading to television in an animated format. Centering on the named 13-year-old mastermind, the show tracks his discovery of a subterranean society filled with armed, dangerous, and unexpectedly high-tech fairies. His plan to capture one of them and steal its magic is driven by a desperate attempt to heal his dying mom and save his family.

Colfer expressed enthusiasm for the project during the convention appearance. “I am proud and delighted to be part of the formidable team that is putting the Artemis Fowl animation on screen,” Colfer said. “Everyone is so talented and so positive that I feel certain the fairy world is in excellent hands.”

Disney Kids & Family Prepares a Fresh Adaptation for a New Generation

Ayo Davis, president of Disney Kids & Family, pointed to the enduring reach of the source material since its debut. “For more than two decades, Eoin Colfer’s Artemis Fowl books have captivated readers around the world with unforgettable characters, imaginative world-building, and gripping adventures,” Davis said. Transforming this cherished franchise into an animated show provides a chance to present Artemis’ realm to a fresh audience while celebrating loyal supporters who have loved these tales for years.

Photo: whatsondisneyplus.com

Behind the scenes, the creative team features experienced animation talent. Colfer is joined as an executive producer by Emmy and Annie Award winner Ben Juwono, whose credits include Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur and Big Hero 6: The Series, alongside Colleen Evanson, known for work on Prep and Landing: The Snowball Protocol, DuckTales, and Monsters at Work.

Publishing Milestones and Prior Screen History

The transition to animation marks a different approach for the intellectual property on screen. Debuting in 2001 with the original Artemis Fowl book, the series grew under Colfer’s authorship to include 10 more titles, concluding with the most recent release in 2021. The books have achieved substantial global reach, selling more than 35 million copies and undergoing translation into 48 languages.

Photo: variety.com

The franchise previously received a live-action film adaptation that debuted directly on Disney+ in 2020, starring Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Colin Farrell, and Judi Dench. Disney later removed the film from the streaming service in 2023.

Adaptation Phase Format Platform / Release Key Personnel Original Books (2001–2021) Literary Series Global Publishing (35M+ copies) Eoin Colfer (Author) Live-Action Film (2020) Feature Film Disney+ (Removed in 2023) Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Colin Farrell, Judi Dench Animated Series Television Series Disney Channel & Disney+ Eoin Colfer, Ben Juwono, Colleen Evanson (EPs)

An ongoing series allows for deeper exploration of the characters and lore of the series.