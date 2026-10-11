Air France instructs crews from 31 nations to leave Tel Aviv flights

Air France has instructed flight crews holding citizenship in 31 specific countries to voluntarily remove themselves from rotations toward Tel-Aviv, complying with an Israeli security directive targeting nations without formal diplomatic ties to the state, according to reports published by RFI and Mediapart.

The directive follows a foiled security incident on September 30 involving a Flydubai flight, where an Omani co-pilot allegedly planned a suicide attack on Tel-Aviv airport, as reported by RFI and cited by Barlamane. Israeli law strictly bars entry to nationals from countries lacking diplomatic relations with the Jewish state. However, a sub-committee of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Commission revealed on Tuesday, October 6, that at least 1,240 air crew members from these restricted states entered Israel over the past year, as detailed by Barlamane. Because Israeli security services lack the intelligence resources to vet all foreign crews individually, according to RFI, authorities have shifted the enforcement burden onto commercial carriers.

The 31-Country Ban and Dual-National Impact

The restriction impacts any airline crew member holding citizenship—or dual citizenship—from 31 designated nations, spanning the Maghreb, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. As detailed by TSA (Tout Sur l’Algérie), the complete list encompasses Afghanistan, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Brunei, Colombia, Comores, North Korea, Cuba, Djibouti, Indonesia, Iraq, Iran, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Mauritania, Nicaragua, Niger, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, Venezuela, and Yemen.

Barlamane notes that the Maghreb and Sahel alone account for six targeted states, including Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Mauritania, Mali, and Niger. Crucially, nations that have formalized diplomatic ties with Israel—such as Morocco, Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain—are exempt from the directive, according to Barlamane.

Within France, the implementation has triggered sharp domestic friction. Because France has a large population with dual citizenship, a significant portion of Air France’s navigants—particularly Franco-Algerian pilots and commercial crew members—are directly affected, as reported by Barlamane and TSA. Barlamane points out that the measure affects even employees born in France who hold Algerian nationality by filiation under Algerian law.

Category Details Trigger Event September 30 Flydubai attempted cockpit attack on Tel-Aviv flight Scope of Directive 31 countries lacking diplomatic relations with Israel Knesset Disclosure 1,240 crew members from restricted nations entered Israel in 2026 Airlines Affected Carriers operating flights into Israeli airspace, including Air France

Corporate Compliance and Union Backlash

Internal handling of the directive within Air France has exposed deep regulatory conflicts. Mediapart revealed that the airline initially considered asking affected employees to self-identify. However, such data collection violates French privacy regulations, drawing immediate and fierce opposition from labor unions, according to RFI.

Photo: i24NEWS

Air France ultimately shifted its approach, instructing targeted personnel to voluntarily remove themselves from Tel-Aviv rotations without needing to justify their withdrawal—an option some crews already utilized for personal reasons, as reported by RFI. Nevertheless, an internal note from the company emphasized that failing to respect the Israeli directive would subject both Air France and the individual employee to severe regulatory sanctions.

Photo: Barlamane

Union representatives have openly criticized the flag carrier’s compliance. According to RFI, one Air France cabin crew union expressed deep regret that management never considered simply refusing to enforce the Israeli requirement. Public figures in France have added heavy political condemnation. As cited by TSA, French Communist Party Secretary-General Fabien Roussel protested on X against foreign interference and workplace discrimination, asking what the French government was doing. Lawmaker Thomas Portes of La France insoumise denounced the move on social media, while European Parliament member Rima Hassan stated that Air France was actively discriminating against its workers under foreign orders.

Meanwhile, parallel security measures are evolving independently within the Israeli aviation sector. As reported by i24NEWS, citing Israel’s Channel 13, an unnamed Israeli airline has hired a specialized technology firm to vet approximately 2,500 foreign pilots and crew members by examining their social media activity for radicalization signals. This independent vetting focuses heavily on “wet lease” arrangements—where carriers rent aircraft along with foreign flight crews—which bypass standard security protocols like armed guards and anti-missile systems, according to i24NEWS.