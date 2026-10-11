Pardubice End Třinec’s Winning Streak, Extraliga Roundup

HC Dynamo Pardubice secured a dramatic 5-4 overtime victory over HC Oceláři Třinec, halting the team’s winning streak on October 11. Peter Čerešňák tied the game with 15 seconds remaining in regulation before Jan Mandát sealed the win three minutes into overtime.

Pardubice Breaks Třinec’s Streak in a Thriller

The marquee fixture of the Czech Tipsport extraliga delivered high-octane drama as Pardubice handed Třinec their first loss of the season. The home side burst out of the gate with early tallies from David Tomášek and Jan Smejkal, establishing a quick 2-0 advantage.

As the game stretched into its dying seconds, Pardubice utilized an extra attacker during a 6-on-4 sequence. Peter Čerešňák capitalized on the heavy pressure, wiring home the equalizer at 59:45 off a feed from Červenka. In the extra session, Jan Mandát found the back of the net just 3 minutes into sudden death to complete the comeback.

Team Goals For Shots on Goal Penalties HC Dynamo Pardubice 5 – – HC Oceláři Třinec 4 – –

Západočeské Týmy Make Their Move

While Pardubice stole the headlines, Western Bohemian clubs made significant waves across the league. Karlovy Vary capitalized on disciplined defensive zone coverage to defeat Rytíři Kladno 3-1, propelling the Energie side into third place in the standings. Petr Tomek anchored the offensive charge with a goal and an assist, frustrating a Kladno squad that struggled to convert on the power play.

Meanwhile, HC Škoda Plzeň engineered a crucial comeback victory on the road against HC Kometa Brno. After falling behind to an early Hynek Zohorna strike, Plzeň turned to Měchura, who scored the equalizer in regulation before netting the game-winner 3 minutes into overtime. Plzeň survived a disallowed goal via coach’s challenge to walk away with two hard-earned points.

Sparta Shuts Out Vítkovice as Boleslav Ends Skid

In the capital, HC Sparta Praha rebounded from a rough outing against Brno by blanking HC Vítkovice Ridera 3-0. Josef Kořenář turned aside all 23 shots he faced, anchoring a penalty kill that successfully neutralized ten minutes of Vítkovice power-play opportunities. Vojtěch Hradec capped the scoring with his first tally in a Sparta uniform.

Elsewhere, BK Mladá Boleslav snapped a six-game losing skid by edging HC VERVA Litvínov 2-1. Goals from Koblížek and Kubíček proved enough to secure the points, despite a late push from Litvínov. Mountfield HK also defended home ice with a 3-1 win over Olomouc, while Motor outlasted Bílí Tygři Liberec 4-3 in a back-and-forth battle decided by Marek Zachar’s third-period deflection.