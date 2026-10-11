Global Catholics Pray for Pope Leo XIV Ahead of Lung Surgery

Catholics worldwide are offering prayers for Pope Leo XIV after the pontiff announced he will undergo surgery this week to remove a small pulmonary nodule, with major episcopal conferences and Vatican officials mobilizing messages of solidarity and support across international platforms.

Earlier this week, Pope Leo XIV revealed plans for the upcoming medical procedure to excise the localized lung nodule, prompting an immediate wave of global pastoral responses. Laiguana.tv reported that church leaders from the United States to Uruguay have stepped forward to rally the faithful around the pontiff as he prepares to enter the hospital.

Global Episcopal Responses and Planned Liturgies

The Conferencia de Obispos Católicos de Estados Unidos utilized social media to publish a statement from Archbishop Paul Coakley, the conference president. “The bishops of the United States join the faithful and all people of good will in prayer for his health,” Coakley wrote on X. He asked observers to dedicate a moment to pray for both the pope and his surgical team, invoking the “divine physician Jesus Christ” to guide the hands of the medical staff.

Local dioceses quickly echoed the sentiment. Bishop Michael Olson of Fort Worth, Texas, directed congregations to incorporate specific petitions for the Holy Father and his physicians during Sunday Mass.

Across the Atlantic, Archbishop Charles Scicluna of Malta—who serves as adjunct secretary of the Dicasterio para la Doctrina de la Fe—conveyed the collective backing of the Maltese Church. “The Church in Malta is united in prayer for the Holy Father, wishing him a speedy recovery from the surgery he will undergo,” Scicluna posted online.

Awaiting the Apostolic Journey to Uruguay

In South America, Cardinal Daniel Sturla, archbishop of Montevideo, asked for immediate prayers for the pope’s convalescence while keeping an eye on upcoming diplomatic milestones. Sturla connected the health update directly to the pontiff’s scheduled apostolic voyage to Uruguay in November.

“Let us pray for his prompt recovery and continue preparing his visit to our country with renewed enthusiasm,” Sturla stated.

Meanwhile, Italian church leadership framed the trial with a message of familial unity. Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, president of the Conferencia Episcopal Italiana, addressed the pontiff directly on behalf of the nation.

Official / Prelate Jurisdiction / Role Platform / Venue Archbishop Paul Coakley President, USCCB (United States) X (formerly Twitter) Bishop Michael Olson Diocese of Fort Worth (Texas, USA) Sunday Mass liturgy Archbishop Charles Scicluna Adjunct Secretary, Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (Malta) X (formerly Twitter) Cardinal Daniel Sturla Archdiocese of Montevideo (Uruguay) Local pastoral address Cardinal Matteo Zuppi President, Italian Episcopal Conference (Italy) National episcopal statement

As medical teams prepare for the intervention later this week, local parishes continue to schedule special intentions and novenas leading up to the procedure.