Google Makes SynthID Detector Publicly Available Globally

Google has made its SynthID Detector available globally to the public, allowing anyone to verify whether an image, video, or audio file contains an AI-generated watermarking tag. Released on October 7, 2026, the free tool expands far beyond Google’s own ecosystem to detect content generated across multiple major technology companies.

How the SynthID Detector Identifies AI Watermarks

The standalone tool does not function as a traditional AI detector that scans pixels or acoustic frequencies for raw synthesis. Instead, it searches specifically for an invisible digital watermark embedded by participating generative models at the moment of creation. When content is generated using a tool equipped with SynthID, Google’s imperceptible watermarks are automatically woven into images, video, and audio files without altering their underlying quality.

To run a check, users simply visit the dedicated portal and log in using a Google, Apple, or ChatGPT account before uploading the file in question. The detector returns results indicating whether a watermark is present and whether the file is designated as AI-generated or manipulated. The system remains resilient against common media alterations, including cropping, compression, filters, frame rate shifts, audio noise, and speed adjustments.

Which Technology Companies Support SynthID Tagging

When Google first introduced SynthID in 2023, watermarking was restricted to its own proprietary models, accumulating over 180 billion watermarked images and videos alongside 240,000 years of audio content. Last year, an early iteration of the detector launched exclusively for media professionals. The public rollout broadens compatibility across multiple industry competitors.

The public detector already recognizes watermarks embedded by Google, OpenAI, NVIDIA, and Kakao. Apple has also committed to supporting the standard. Google representatives noted that Apple integration is arriving soon, though no specific date has been set for Apple support. Meanwhile, Google handles its own Pixel devices by embedding C2PA metadata in original captures and adding a SynthID tag when images are edited with AI.

Data Privacy Measures and Upload Handling

User privacy is governed by terms of service agreed to upon first accessing the detection platform. Uploaded media files undergo real-time processing.

Photo: PhoneArena

“made or edited with OpenAI,” Testing result descriptor

While the utility gives everyday users a practical method for vetting group chat media and suspicious digital photos, unwatermarked files or heavy edits from non-partner platforms bypass detection entirely. Viewers ultimately retain the responsibility of cross-checking media authenticity as AI-edited content becomes more widespread.