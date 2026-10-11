Xiaomi Launches HyperOS 4 Global Beta Program for Select Devices

Xiaomi has launched a global beta program for its upcoming HyperOS 4 software, outlining preliminary testing groups for select flagship devices as gercekfethiye.com reported on October 11, 2026.

Xiaomi Global Beta Rollout and Tested Models

The initial beta phase covers specific devices including the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17T, Xiaomi 17T Pro, and select variants from the Xiaomi 15 lineup, according to announcements made by the Xiaomi Community. Xiaomi uses these limited user testing groups to evaluate new operating system features before wider deployment. Participation in the beta program does not guarantee that a device will receive the stable public release on the exact same timeline. While some publications have associated October 15, 2026, with the software schedule, that date does not represent a confirmed rollout deadline for all Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO handsets in every market.

Expected Device Compatibility Lists

Device eligibility varies by hardware tier, regional software versions, and corporate maintenance policies. Flagship families lead the projected deployment groups, though identical software timelines do not automatically apply to every model within a single series. The anticipated software scope features several hardware iterations across the manufacturer’s primary brands:

Xiaomi 17 Series: Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, Xiaomi 17 Ultra, and Xiaomi 17 Max.

Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, Xiaomi 17 Ultra, and Xiaomi 17 Max. Xiaomi 17T Series: Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro.

Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro. Xiaomi 15 Series: Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Pro, Xiaomi 15 Ultra, and Xiaomi 15S Pro.

Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Pro, Xiaomi 15 Ultra, and Xiaomi 15S Pro. Xiaomi 14 Series: Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and variant devices including the Xiaomi 14T, Xiaomi 14T Pro, and Xiaomi 14 Civi.

Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and variant devices including the Xiaomi 14T, Xiaomi 14T Pro, and Xiaomi 14 Civi. Xiaomi 13 Series: Standard and Pro editions alongside the Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro.

Standard and Pro editions alongside the Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro. Foldable Devices: Xiaomi MIX Flip and Xiaomi MIX Flip 2.

Redmi and POCO product lines feature separate distribution trajectories. The Redmi K and Redmi Turbo series, which often utilize distinct nomenclature between mainland China and international markets, contain various hardware iterations like the Redmi K100 Pro Max, Redmi Turbo 5, and the Redmi Note 15 family. Similarly, the POCO F and X lineups—including the POCO F8 Ultra, POCO F8 Pro, POCO F7 Ultra, and POCO X8 Pro Max—are anticipated to receive the software contingent upon hardware capabilities and local compliance.

Software Enhancements and Regional Distribution Schedules

HyperOS 4 introduces framework revisions aimed at improving interface fluidity, system animations, artificial intelligence integrations, application switching speeds, and battery management protocols. However, hardware dependencies mean that certain advanced utilities may remain restricted to specific chipsets or regional builds. Official updates deploy through a phased schedule that varies by country and software channel, meaning imported handsets may experience different availability windows compared to locally distributed units. Users can check for manual availability by accessing the system settings menu under the dedicated software version panel, though incomplete rollouts may require waiting for regional packages to propagate.