Sandra Bullock Sells California Organic Avocado Farm

In 2007, actress Sandra Bullock acquired a sprawling 37-hectare rural property in Valley Center, California, for $2.7 million. La Nación reported that the Oscar-winning star transformed the San Diego County land into a working organic avocado farm before placing it on the market in September 2022 for $6 million and ultimately selling it in November of that year for $5.6 million.

Transforming Valley Center Land Into an Organic Avocado Ranch

Located roughly 40 miles northeast of San Diego, the property underwent significant agricultural and infrastructural modifications over the course of Bullock’s 15-year ownership. According to Mansión Global, the estate was cultivated to house approximately 1,200 organic avocado trees. Los Andes noted that the working farm also integrated citrus trees, eucalyptus, ancient olive trees, towering palm trees, and established rose gardens.

The outdoor layout featured an array of sustainable and recreational upgrades. TN reported that the grounds included a pond dedicated to water conservation and irrigation, paired with solar panels, an electrical generator for backup power, and charging stations for electric vehicles. Additional amenities featured an outdoor saltwater pool complete with a spa, a chicken coop, and ornamental water fountains.

Adobe Residence and On-Site Guest Infrastructure

At the center of the agricultural enterprise sat a single-story, Mediterranean-style adobe main residence. Spanning 5,938 square feet—or approximately 551.7 square meters—the primary dwelling offered four bedrooms and six bathrooms. Interior details included wide-plank wood flooring, white wooden beams, and multiple fireplaces alongside advanced Crestron smart home automation and security cameras.

Photo: TN

Expansive French doors connected the interior spaces directly to exterior patios and covered galleries framed by panoramic mountain views. A central courtyard featuring a fountain anchored the floor plan, while the primary suite maintained direct outdoor access. The estate also featured a secondary prefabricated dwelling equipped with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, designated for visiting guests or ranch staff.

The 2022 Real Estate Transaction and Market Turnaround

Bullock listed the expansive property in September 2022 with an initial asking price of $6 million. Market interest materialized quickly, with the estate entering into a commercial sales agreement within just three weeks of public presentation.

Photo: Los Andes

The transaction formally closed in early November 2022 at a final sale price of $5.6 million, with public registry details indicating the buyer utilized a limited liability company. Real estate professionals Alan Long of Avenue 8, Melissa Russell of Willis Allen Real Estate, and Kay O’Hara of HomeSmart Realty West managed the successful sale of the Valley Center compound.