Delhi Cancer Specialists Investigate Pollution Link in Young Patients

Rising air pollution in Delhi, including fine particulate matter and ground-level ozone, has prompted cancer specialists to investigate potential environmental links to gastrointestinal cancers, following hospital reports of patients diagnosed as young as 15 years old.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Systemic Inflammation: Inhaled fine particulate matter (PM2.5) can trigger widespread oxidative stress and inflammation that extends far beyond the lungs into the digestive tract.

Inhaled fine particulate matter (PM2.5) can trigger widespread oxidative stress and inflammation that extends far beyond the lungs into the digestive tract. Correlation vs. Causation: While epidemiological reviews link long-term pollution exposure to higher mortality in gastrointestinal cancers, researchers emphasize that this proves an association rather than direct causation.

While epidemiological reviews link long-term pollution exposure to higher mortality in gastrointestinal cancers, researchers emphasize that this proves an association rather than direct causation. Multifactorial Risk: Doctors stress that early-onset cancers in young populations must be evaluated through a comprehensive lens, including family history, genetics, diet, lifestyle, and infections.

International Oncology Conference Highlights Youth Cancer Presentations

The clinical concern came to light during a joint international conference organized by Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi and The Christie NHS Foundation Trust from the United Kingdom, held on October 10 and 11. The two-day event focused on advancements in colorectal and other gastrointestinal malignancies, drawing attention to shifting patient demographics.

Dr. Shyam Aggarwal, chairperson of medical oncology at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and organizing chairperson of the conference, noted that seeing gastrointestinal cancer patients at age 15 was highly uncommon five years ago. Aggarwal urged the medical community to look beyond traditional risk factors like tobacco, diet, and lifestyle, and to examine the surrounding environment.

Alongside well-known pollutants like PM2.5 and PM10, Aggarwal called for dedicated study into ground-level ozone. He stated that ozone receives less public attention than particulate matter, yet warrants rigorous investigation in cities experiencing persistently poor air quality.

Comparative Epidemiological Trends in India and England

The observation in Delhi aligns with broader discussions regarding changing cancer incidence patterns among younger adults across different nations. An analysis of birth-cohort trends presented at the conference contrasted data from England and India.

Photo: OC Academy

In England, bowel cancer incidence among individuals under 50 more than doubled, rising from 3.9 per 100,000 in 2001 to 8.4 per 100,000 in 2023. By comparison, India’s early-onset colorectal cancer rate remains lower at 3.5 per 100,000 among those aged 25 to 49. However, urban cancer registries across India continue to record a steady rise in colorectal cancer, with tertiary centers frequently treating younger patients presenting at advanced disease stages.

Metric / Cohort England (2023 Data) India (Urban Registries) Early-Onset Colorectal Cancer Rate 8.4 per 100,000 (<50 years) 3.5 per 100,000 (Aged 25–49) Historical Baseline (England 2001) 3.9 per 100,000 Data historically lower, rising in urban centers Primary Research Focus Multidisciplinary management and screening Environmental exposures and late-stage adolescent presentations

Investigating Air Pollution and Carcinogenesis Pathways

Scientific interest in environmental carcinogenesis is supported by recent literature. A 2026 review published in Epidemiologic Reviews evaluated 70 studies investigating associations between air pollution and gastrointestinal diseases. The review indicated that long-term exposure to fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, is associated with higher mortality from gastrointestinal cancers, particularly colorectal cancer.

Photo: The New Indian Express

PM2.5 consists of airborne particles measuring 2.5 micrometers or smaller, enabling them to penetrate deep alveolar spaces in the lungs and enter systemic circulation. Researchers examining systemic effects note that chronic exposure promotes cellular oxidative stress and systemic inflammation, biological mechanisms capable of influencing hormone-sensitive tissues and organs outside the respiratory system.

Despite these findings, researchers caution against attributing gastrointestinal malignancies solely to environmental factors. Dr. Saumitra Rawat, chairperson of surgical gastroenterology and GI and HPB onco-surgery at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, emphasized the necessity of examining multiple concurrent variables. Rawat stated that family history, genetic susceptibility, dietary habits, lifestyle choices, infections, and environmental exposures all require comprehensive investigation.

Collaborative Public Health Priorities and Surveillance

Addressing the rising cancer burden requires a coordinated framework spanning institutional research, public health policy, and clinical vigilance. Selvasekar Chelliah, a consultant colorectal and laparoscopic surgeon at The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, underscored the importance of cross-border institutional partnerships in refining treatment protocols and multidisciplinary decision-making.

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Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Patients and caregivers must remain vigilant regarding persistent digestive symptoms rather than attributing gastrointestinal discomfort to environmental factors alone. Medical evaluation is strongly indicated for individuals experiencing any of the following warning signs:

Persistent rectal bleeding or blood in the stool.

Unexplained, rapid weight loss or chronic abdominal pain.

Sudden, persistent changes in bowel habits, alternating diarrhea and constipation, or chronic fatigue linked to unexplained anemia.

Abnormal uterine bleeding, post-menopausal bleeding, or persistent pelvic discomfort in women undergoing environmental exposure evaluation.

Anyone presenting with these symptoms should seek prompt clinical consultation with a primary care physician or gastroenterologist for appropriate diagnostic screening, such as endoscopic evaluation.

References

Photo: The Times of India

Epidemiologic Reviews (2026). Ambient Air Pollution and Gastrointestinal Disease Burden: A Systematic Review.

Nature Health (2026). Global Ambient Air Pollution and Long-Term Cancer Risk Across Multi-City Cohorts.