Vanikya Studio and Snapchat Offer AI Costume Try-On for Halloween

As Halloween lands on a Saturday this year, users navigating last-minute party preparations can turn to Vanikya and Snapchat to generate and vote on a five-costume lineup using a single selfie.

Generating the Five-Costume Lineup on Vanikya Studio

Users upload a single portrait and list three to five costume concepts to receive individual still images alongside a short 9:16 vertical clip cycling through every selected look.

The processing engine generates a consistent pose and lighting set across multiple concepts, such as a moss-green dark fairy dress with iridescent wings, a glow-in-the-dark skeleton bodysuit, or a sleek black-and-green original superhero suit featuring a glowing lightning bolt emblem. For users managing group events, the system accepts photos of multiple friends to outfit an entire crew in a matching theme.

The system automatically builds out matching hair, makeup, and setting details for each character. A vampire option receives pale skin and dark lips, while a fairy generation incorporates glitter and soft lighting.

Publishing the Story Poll and Spotlight Strategy

The resulting image set is optimized for Snapchat Stories, where each look occupies an individual Snap. To gather feedback from friends before Saturday night, users attach a poll sticker to the final image.

Placement of interface elements requires careful execution. Snapchat keeps user account details near the top while housing descriptions and reply areas at the bottom. Consequently, polls and text elements remain safest when centered in the middle third of the 9:16 frame.

For broader distribution on Spotlight, creators can film a live 5-second or longer video introduction using the Snapchat camera to ask viewers which outfit to select, followed by the AI-generated lineup. Snapchat ranks human-recorded video above fully synthetic clips, making the live introduction a practical necessity for algorithmic visibility.

The 30-Second Verdict

Saving the winning outfit to Memories ensures a faster starting point for next October, cutting down decision fatigue for weekend holiday planners.

Core Workflow: Upload one selfie, list three to five ideas, and export vertical stills plus a 9:16 cycling video.

Upload one selfie, list three to five ideas, and export vertical stills plus a 9:16 cycling video. Platform Rules: Keep poll stickers in the center vertical third to avoid UI overlays.

Keep poll stickers in the center vertical third to avoid UI overlays. Spotlight Requirement: Users must be 16 or older and should prepend a live human recording to rank better in the feed.

Post the completed Snaps to the Story, dispatch votes to the group chat, and finalize the choice with the hashtag #halloweencostume before weekend festivities begin.