Lindy Ruff Praises Danforth as Sabres Tinker with Lines

Buffalo Sabres player Danforth is earning praise from head coach Lindy Ruff for his penalty killing and scoring chances as the team continues to tinker with line combinations early in the season.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Physical Tenacity Drives Offense: High-intensity puck battles and forechecking along the boards create chaotic rebounds close to the net, often referred to in hockey as “greasy goals.” Early-Season Tactical Flexibility: Coaching staffs frequently adjust forward lines during the opening weeks of a schedule to evaluate chemistry, endurance, and performance metrics under game conditions. Special Teams Value: Proficiency in penalty killing requires high aerobic capacity, rapid recovery, and disciplined positioning to suppress opponent scoring opportunities.

Danforth’s Penalty Killing and Tenacity Earn Coach’s Praise

As the Buffalo Sabres search for offensive consistency following losses, Danforth is establishing himself through defensive responsibility and physical engagement. Head coach Lindy Ruff highlighted Danforth’s contributions after a recent matchup against Dallas, pointing to his performance on the penalty kill and his ability to generate scoring chances.

“Danny’s penalty killing has been really good,” Ruff said. “If you look at the scoring chances in the (Dallas) game, he had more scoring chances than a lot of other guys. I thought his puck battle, his tenacity, was excellent. I thought he skated really well.”

Converting scoring chances remains a primary hurdle for the Sabres. The team has managed just a single goal across its last two losses, prompting calls for a more direct style of attack. Forward Tage Thompson emphasized the need for persistence around the net during a Saturday media availability, advocating for goals generated through traffic and physical presence.

“Just creating greasy goals sometimes can get the offense firing,” said Danforth, who has seen time on both the third and fourth lines.

Lineup Tinkering and Practice Realignments in Buffalo

The Sabres continue to experiment with forward combinations following a 4-1 loss to Utah. During recent practice sessions, coach Ruff reunited two top-tier lines: Tage Thompson, Peyton Krebs and Josh Doan on the first; Noah Östlund, Zach Benson and Jack Quinn on the second.

Meanwhile, roster decisions for upcoming matchups remain fluid. Danforth and Tyson Kozak split practice repetitions on the fourth line, leaving Danforth’s status for Monday’s game against Florida uncertain.

Ruff acknowledged that continuous lineup adjustments are standard operating procedure during the initial phase of an NHL campaign, noting the intense pressure of a win-now league. Pointing to similar adjustments made by opposing teams, Ruff highlighted that maintaining roster continuity throughout an entire year, a luxury the Sabres enjoyed at points last season, departs from the typical league-wide standard.

Lineup Combination Assigned Forwards Operational Status First Line Tage Thompson, Peyton Krebs, Josh Doan Reunited in practice following Utah loss Second Line Noah Östlund, Zach Benson, Jack Quinn Reunited in practice following Utah loss Fourth Line (Rotation) Danforth, Tyson Kozak Splitting reps; status pending for Florida game

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

For competitive athletes and recreational skaters alike, high-intensity athletic participation carries inherent physical risks. Individuals returning to vigorous physical activity following a lower-body strain, concussion, or joint trauma should obtain clearance from a qualified sports medicine physician or orthopedic specialist before engaging in high-velocity contact sports.

Immediate medical evaluation is warranted if an athlete experiences acute symptoms such as persistent localized joint instability, severe musculoskeletal pain unresponsive to conservative rest, or neurological signs indicative of a concussion—including confusion, dizziness, visual disturbances, or delayed memory recall. Pushing through acute structural injury without professional triage risks compounding tissue damage and prolonging recovery timelines.

The Sabres will continue evaluating their roster configurations ahead of Monday’s contest, balancing immediate scoring needs against overall defensive structure as the early-season schedule progresses.

References

“We Haven’t Been Connected. We’re Trying To Find Who We Are” | Lindy Ruff | Buffalo Sabres