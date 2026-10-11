Sasha Keable Performs ‘Options’ and ‘Why’ on Saturday Night Live UK

South London singer-songwriter Sasha Keable performed her recently released single ‘Options’ and her 2024 track ‘Why’ as the musical guest on the fourth episode of Saturday Night Live UK’s second series, hosted by Danny Dyer on October 10, as reported by NME.

The Bottom Line

Sasha Keable served as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live UK, performing ‘Options’ and ‘Why’.

The appearance follows her recent festival sets, BRIT Award nomination, and inclusion in NME’s 100 essential emerging artists of 2026.

Keable will next perform at the Amy Winehouse ‘Back To Black’ 20th-anniversary tribute at London’s Roundhouse on October 21.

The Late-Night Television Debut and Setlist Choices

Appearing on the late-night sketch show hosted by Danny Dyer, Keable opened her musical slot with ‘Options’, a soulful R&B track released on October 1. Co-written with Eddie Lopes, the song was developed after Keable walked into the studio and heard an existing melody. She recalled starting to sing the first phrase that came to mind: “breakup sex”, which established the thematic core of a track exploring the complications of intimacy following a relationship’s end. The accompanying music video was filmed in Colombia, a location chosen due to Keable’s family roots.

For her second performance of the night, Keable returned to stage to perform ‘Why’. The song originally arrived in 2024 and was subsequently included on her acclaimed 2025 EP Act Right. NME awarded that original EP a five-star review, describing the release as a “stunning reintroduction to the world” that successfully merges traditional soul influences with contemporary R&B. The project was later expanded in February with the release of ACT II, an edition featuring five additional tracks.

Touring Momentum and Upcoming Tribute Performance

The television appearance arrives during a period of sustained touring and industry recognition for the South London artist. Earlier this year, Keable was named among NME’s 100 essential emerging artists of 2026 and earned a nomination for Best R&B Act at this year’s BRIT Awards. Her recent live schedule includes touring with GIVĒON, supporting Olivia Dean in Dublin and performing at the Roots Picnic festivals in London and Philadelphia.

Following her late-night television spot, Keable’s schedule continues with a high-profile appearance later this month. On October 21, she will join a lineup of guest vocalists—including Jorja Smith, FLO, Corinne Bailey Rae, and Lianne La Havas—at London’s Roundhouse for a special 20th-anniversary celebration of Amy Winehouse’s landmark album Back To Black. That performance will feature Mark Ronson, Salaam Remi and the Amy Winehouse Band revisiting the record in full.

Event / Release Date Key Details ‘Options’ Single Release October 1 Co-written with Eddie Lopes; music video filmed in Colombia. Saturday Night Live UK Performance October 10 Hosted by Danny Dyer; performed ‘Options’ and ‘Why’. Amy Winehouse Tribute Concert October 21 Performing at London’s Roundhouse alongside Mark Ronson and Jorja Smith.

Broadcast Schedule and Upcoming Guests

Saturday Night Live UK continues its second series next Saturday on October 17, with James Norton serving as host and The Streets appearing as the musical guest. Following that episode, Cynthia Erivo and Blossoms are scheduled to appear on October 24 before the sketch comedy programme enters a scheduled break until early 2027.