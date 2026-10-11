Ella Langley Returns to the Stage in Texas After Tulsa Concert Threat Cancellation

Ella Langley returned to the stage at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday, Oct. 10, just one day after a security threat forced the sudden cancellation of her concert in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Decision in Lubbock Following the Tulsa Threat

Langley addressed the disruption directly from the stage on Saturday night, telling the Lubbock audience that human safety supersedes any performance schedule. Local law enforcement had swept Tulsa’s BOK Center and the surrounding areas on Friday evening, ultimately determining that the threat was not credible. Even so, event organizers and the artist’s team pulled the plug just hours before showtime.

“When it comes to keeping you safe, and making sure that this show is a safe place for us to come and enjoy our music, it will happen. But the second it feels like it’s not, I’m not doing it. I’m not doing it because a concert’s not worth a human life. It’s not,” Langley told the crowd, according to fan-filmed video footage from the arena. She added that she would make the exact same decision “10 billion times over.”

The Tulsa Police Department detailed the nature of the disruption through Captain Richard Meulenberg, who explained that a threatening phone call prompted an immediate emergency response. The caller claimed an individual intended to bring “great harm to the people at this event in the way of shots fired and bombs.” Captain Meulenberg noted that while subsequent sweeps cleared the building, the call effectively disrupted the entire event for ticket holders.

Carrying On the Dandelion Tour

Langley is currently out on the road for her Dandelion Tour, supporting her album of the same name. Her single “Choosin’ Texas” holds the record for the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Following her remarks in Lubbock, she transitioned into performing her track “Loving Life Again.”

During her stage address, Langley reflected on gratitude, resilience, and her personal faith, telling fans that her relationship with Jesus Christ provided her the resolve to perform in Lubbock. She emphasized that she refuses to live in fear and intends to continue performing the music she was called to create.

“Thank you so much for showing up tonight,” Langley said. “I know yesterday was scary. It was scary for all of us. But we’re just so grateful to be playing this show tonight.”